Angeion Group Champions Female Leadership in Mass Torts as Platinum Sponsor of 2025 Women en Mass

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2025 Women en Mass conference, taking place October 26-29 in Aspen, Colorado.

"Women en Mass celebrates the extraordinary contributions of women driving change and excellence in complex litigation," said Steve Weisbrot, President and CEO of Angeion Group. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Women en Mass and to support this inspiring community of leaders and advocates shaping the future of our industry."

Women en Mass brings together leading female plaintiff mass tort attorneys, industry executives, and thought leaders to connect, collaborate, and exchange insights on the evolving landscape of complex litigation. The annual event celebrates women's influence and leadership across the mass tort and class action sectors while fostering mentorship, innovation, and community within the legal profession.

Angeion will be represented at Women en Mass by Christian Clapp, Senior Vice President of Class Action and Mass Tort Services; Jennifer Green, Vice President of Class Action and Mass Tort Services; Allyson Forrest, Director of Case Operations; and Mary Mick, Director of Rapid Records. Together, they bring deep expertise in mass tort administration and client engagement. Throughout the conference, the team will meet with industry peers to discuss best practices and emerging innovations in mass tort administration.

As part of its Platinum Sponsorship, Angeion will sponsor the Sunday Night Welcome Reception at Catch, the signature opening event of the conference. To schedule a meeting during Women en Mass, email [email protected].

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration services, including legal noticing, and bankruptcy administration. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

