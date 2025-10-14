Angeion Group Experts to Share Best Practices at Mass Torts Made Perfect Fall 2025

Angeion to present strategies for audit-ready administration, operational efficiency, and compliant mass tort management at the industry's leading conference

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced its sponsorship of Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) Fall 2025, taking place Oct. 21–23 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Throughout the conference, Angeion experts will share practical, ROI-focused strategies for improving data integrity, conducting in-depth records review, ensuring audit-ready administration, and achieving operational excellence across the mass tort lifecycle.

"Mass Torts Made Perfect brings together firms committed to elevating the quality, efficiency, and transparency of large-scale litigation management," said Steven Weisbrot, Chief Executive Officer & President at Angeion Group. "Our team helps clients build disciplined, compliant processes that optimize administrative workflows, minimize risk, and maintain complete accountability from intake through distribution."

Dan Miner, President of Mass Torts at Angeion Group, will deliver "Plug the Leaks: Proven Systems to Strengthen Case Management and Drive Operational Efficiency," a focused session on data-driven process improvement, in-depth records review, audit-ready documentation, and end-to-end administrative control. The session takes place Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 9:30 a.m. in Bellagio 6 & 7.

Angeion experts on hand at the event include Miner; David Warren, Vice President, Class Action & Mass Torts; Justin Brumfield, Vice President of Personal Injury and Mass Tort Services; and Jennifer Green, Vice President, Class Action & Mass Torts.

To schedule a meeting during Mass Torts Made Perfect, email [email protected].

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration services, including legal noticing, and bankruptcy administration. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

Media Contact

Angeion Group Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Angeion Group