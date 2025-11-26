Angel Accelerates DAVID Theatrical Rollout Across 43 International Markets

Animated musical builds powerful momentum as early domestic pre-sales surge close to $6 million

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel (NYSE: ANGX), a media and technology company guided by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories, today announced 43 international markets and release dates for the highly anticipated animated musical David. This builds on robust exhibitor demand and strong domestic theatrical presales, which have surged close to $6 million, outpacing any prior Angel theatrical release, including The King of Kings.

"This is our most ambitious international release schedule yet, driven by tremendous exhibitor confidence and a story that transcends borders," said Jared Geesey, EVP and Head of International at Angel. "From Europe to Latin America, audiences are leaning in because David speaks to something universal—courage, faith, and hope. We're honored to bring this animated musical to families everywhere."

First International Markets Include:

Portugal (NOS Lusomundo Adiovisuais)- December 17, 2025

Australia (Rialto Distribution) - December 18, 2025

New Zealand (Rialto Distribution) - December 18, 2025

South Africa (Empire Entertainment) - December 19, 2025

Lebanon (Front Row Filmed Entertainment) - December 18, 2025

Singapore (Shaw)– December 25

Nigeria (Filmone Entertainment) - December 26, 2025

Ghana (Filmone Entertainment) - December 26, 2025

Brazil (Paris Filmes / Heaven Content)- January 15, 2026

Sri Lanka (Skyline Entertainment) - January 23, 2026

Israel (Tulip Entertainment) - February 28, 2026

Poland (Galapagos Films) - March 5, 2026

Croatia (Blitz) - March 19, 2026

Serbia (Blitz) - March 19, 2026

Slovenia (Blitz) - March 19, 2026

Bulgaria (Blitz) - March 19, 2026

North Macedonia (Blitz) - March 19, 2026

Montenegro (Blitz) - March 19, 2026

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Blitz) - March 19, 2026

France (Saje Distribution) - March 22, 2026

Mexico (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Guatemala (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

El Salvador (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Honduras (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Nicaragua (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Costa Rica (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Panama (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Ecuador (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Peru (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Bolivia (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Paraguay (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Uruguay (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Chile (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Argentina (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Colombia (ROLA) - March 26, 2026

Belgium (Neema / WW Entertainment) - March 26. 2026

Netherlands (Neema / WW Entertainment) - March 26, 2026

Germany (Kinostar) - March 26, 2026

Austria (Kinostar) - March 26, 2026

Switzerland (Kinostar) - March 26, 2026

Hungary (ADS Service) - April 2, 2026

Spain (Selectavision) - April 2, 2026

Japan (Hark & Company) - January 1, 2027

"Rialto Distribution is thrilled to be releasing David in Australia and New Zealand. Angel consistently delivers inspiring, high-quality films, and David continues their commitment to meaningful storytelling," says Kelly Rogers, CEO of Rialto Distribution. "Having released several Angel titles, including Cabrini, The King of Kings, and Sketch, we've seen how powerfully audiences connect with these stories, and look forward to sharing this beautiful animated musical epic with families across our region."

Thabo Mahloele, the MD of TV & Entertainment at Arena Holdings, said, "We are incredibly proud to be involved in bringing the powerful and inspirational story of David to the big screen. This movie is a truly great, wholesome, inspiring, and deeply entertaining cinematic experience for the whole family. The story of courage and faith is timeless, and we believe audiences will find it profoundly moving." Empire Entertainment, a division of Arena Holdings, is releasing David in South Africa.

From the songs of his mother's heart to the whispers of a faithful God, David's story begins in quiet devotion. When the giant Goliath rises to terrorize a nation, a young shepherd armed with only a sling, a few stones, and unshakable faith steps forward. Pursued by power and driven by purpose, his journey tests the limits of loyalty, love, and courage—culminating in a battle not just for a crown, but for the soul of a kingdom.

David stars Phil Wickham (GRAMMY-Nominated Artist, Dove Award Winner), Brandon Engman (Bull Run, Mick Skylark: Mini Golf Prodigy), Brian Stivale (The Garden, Copycat Killers) and Miri Mesika (Meorav Yerushalmi, Three Mothers). The film is directed by Phil Cunningham (Jungle Beat) and Brent Dawes (Jungle Beat), and is written by Dawes, Kyle Portbury (Young David, The Hopeful), and Sam Wilson (Jungle Beat), featuring music by Joseph Trapanese (The Greatest Showman, Straight Outta Compton).

David will be released in the U.S. on December 19, 2025.

In addition to David, Angel's upcoming theatrical slate showcases a diverse range of stories and genres. Highlights include I Was A Stranger, a powerful tale of resilience and hope set against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War and featured in more than 50 film festivals worldwide; Solo Mio, a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Kevin James, Kim Coates, and Alyson Hannigan; and Young Washington, an epic biopic starring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, and Sir Ben Kingsley – introducing William Franklyn-Miller in the title role – set for release on July 3, 2026.

About Angel: Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company guided by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-driven stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 40 films and 20 television series that amplify light, including Sound of Freedom, which earned more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than 6 billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy franchise, which has attracted some of the world's best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com .

About 2521 Entertainment:

Founded in 2023, 2521 Entertainment is a film production and finance company that is not just creating good art and entertainment; we are changing the culture through art and entertainment with stories that matter. Our credits include The King of Kings (Angel Studios), the highest-grossing faith-based animated opening ever; Sound of Freedom (Angel Studios), a $251M global hit; and House of David (The Wonder Project), Amazon Prime's top-ranked series. Some upcoming releases are Zero A.D., Reykjavik (Jeff Daniels, J.K. Simmons), and Runner (Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson). https://2521entertainment.com/

About Sunrise Animation Studios: Sunrise Animation Studios is a Cape Town based studio whose mission statement is "Inspire Through Story." Sunrise is an animation house with integrated teams across story, development, concept art, animation, modelling, surfacing, grooming, layout, dressing, lighting, composting, editing, foley, sound mixing, and score composition. For more information, visit https://www.sunriseproductions.tv/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the business combination between Angel and Southport. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Southport's and Angel's annual reports on Form 10-K, respectively, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the registration statement or Form S-4 filed in connection with the business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed by Southport and Angel from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Angel and Southport assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Angel nor Southport gives any assurance that either Angel or Southport, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

