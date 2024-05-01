Angel Aligner Accelerates Expansion with Enhanced Features and a Canadian Launch

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc., a leader in clear aligner technology with over two decades of history and one million smiles transformed announces new doctor driven features along with expansion into the Canadian market. The new features and expansion culminate the company's first year serving Orthodontists in North America.

"Over the past year, as our global community has grown, and we have been collaborating with Orthodontists who have embraced Angel Aligners as the clear choice for their patients. We've also been onboarding new customers and listening to the feedback of doctors," says Jason Tabb, General Manager and Vice President of North America at Angelalign. "The latest Angel Aligner releases combine new innovations and optimized features that directly respond to the need of our customers."

Doctor-driven innovations include:

The enhanced iOrtho Workbench featuring an intuitive interface and 3D controls that makes the powerful and secure iOrtho cloud-based treatment planning software even easier and more predictable to use.





The launch of a flexible template that provides team members with an alternative option to easily place attachments.





StarSort feature that allows orthodontists to color code and easily filter patients, simplifying the tracking of treatment stages, prioritization of next steps, and creation of custom groups.





A new attachment height tool that allows Orthodontists to adjust the vertical height of attachments during the treatment planning process.

"Angel Aligner has top of the line hardware and software that is continuously improved," says Dr. Sarah Pi, a Board-Certified Orthodontist practicing at Life Orthodontics in Southern California. "We have quickly seen a lot of high-quality updates based on feedback from our practice and other practices that we know. As Orthodontists we value this because we like to be heard."

The Angel team welcomes the opportunity to meet orthodontic professionals and demonstrate the new innovations of Angel Aligners in person at booth # 3145 at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session in New Orleans, May 3–5, 2024.

Learn more at angelaligner.com/aao2024

Media Contact: Angel Aligner: Sue Kolb, Head of Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE Angelalign Technology Inc.