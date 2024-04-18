Angel Aligner Launches in Canada with Innovative Aligner Technology Built on 20+ Years of Experience and 1+ Million Smiles

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc., a leader in clear aligner technology with over two decades of history and one million patients treated, announces the launch of Angel Aligner in Canada.

Orthodontists in Canada now have access to Angel Aligner's leading-edge technology built on the company's 20+ years of experience, commitment to research and digital innovation.

Angelalign Technology collaborates with orthodontists around the world to innovate aligner technology that addresses complex orthodontic movements.

Angel Aligner introduces Canadian practices to a wide range of innovations that support orthodontists in transforming their patients' smiles with increased efficiency, simplicity and flexibility. These innovations unique to Angel Aligner include:

iOrtho™ secure cloud service platform featuring intuitive treatment planning software with 3D controls for enhanced customization and review of case designs.

angelButton™ an auxiliary anchorage button integrated directly into the aligner, designed to provide greater flexibility with positioning and reduce chair-side time required for button bonding.

an auxiliary anchorage button integrated directly into the aligner, designed to provide greater flexibility with positioning and reduce chair-side time required for button bonding. Intelligent Ceph System (ICS) with automatic recognition of anatomical landmarks, contours, and auxiliary points.

"One year ago, Angel Aligner launched into the U.S. at the 2023 AAO in Chicago," says Jason Tabb, General Manager and VP of North America. "Since then, we have been overwhelmed by the positive response from orthodontists who have embraced Angel Aligner as one of their top brands in clear aligners. Our customers repeatedly comment on our intuitive iOrtho™ software, our IOS flexibility that accepts STLs from most major brands, and the praise they hear from patients for the exceptional invisibility and comfort of our aligner materials and premium packaging."

"The set ups and movement are superior to the leading brand," says Dr. Anita Bhavnani, of B Orthodontics in Yorba Linda, CA.

"The iOrtho software will guide you on where to place the angelButton so that it's reliable and efficient for your treatment. I really just set it and forget it! It's integrated into the plastic so it cuts down on bonding time for our team" – Dr. Sarah Pi, Life Orthodontics in Tustin, CA

The Angel Aligner team welcomes the opportunity to meet orthodontic professionals and demonstrate the innovations of Angel Aligners in person at these upcoming events:

2024 American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session in New Orleans, LA May 3–5, 2024.

May 3–5, 2024. 2024 Ontario Association of Orthodontists (OAO) 5 th Biennial Scientific Meeting in Niagara-on-the-lake, ON , May 31–June 2, 2024.

Biennial Scientific Meeting in , May 31–June 2, 2024. 2024 Canadian Association of Orthodontists (CAO) 74th Annual Conference in Kelowna, B.C. , September 19–21, 2024

Our experienced team is excited to collaborate with orthodontists across Canada, with a simple approach, responsive and knowledgeable customer support, and proven products that push the edge of aligner technology.

