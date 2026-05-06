Angel Aligner™ Showcases 23+ Years of Innovation at AAO Annual Session 2026, Highlighting Pioneering Products That Have Transformed Orthodontic Care

At AAO in Orlando, the global clear aligner pioneer demonstrates how its history of category defining innovation — angelButton™, A6 Mandibular Advancement, angelHook™, and more — delivers Complexity with Confidence for orthodontists and their patients.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (HK:6699) (Angel Aligner™) www.angelaligner.com, a global trailblazer in orthodontic clear aligner technology, wrapped up a milestone presence at their fourth AAO Annual Session 2026 in Orlando, FL (May 1–3), where the company put its deep history of innovation on full display. With 23+ years of advancing the science of clear aligners, 2 million smiles treated worldwide,* and a growing presence as the #2 aligner company globally, Angel Aligner used this year's AAO to reinforce a simple but powerful message: innovation is not a moment — it is a mission.

Angel Aligner™ Showcases 23+ Years of Innovation at AAO

The theme at this year's AAO was unmistakable: Angel Aligner's History of Innovation. From flagship clinical breakthroughs to sustainability commitments and community partnerships, every aspect of Angel Aligner's exhibit told the story of a company built by Orthodontists for Orthodontists, with a focus on clinical excellence and delivering features that raise the standard of care.

"These are exciting times at Angel Aligner," said Jason Tabb, Vice President and General Manager, North America. "Our innovation story didn't start yesterday — it spans more than two decades of category defining innovations that have genuinely changed what orthodontists can achieve for their patients. AAO 2026 was the perfect stage to celebrate that legacy and look ahead to what's next."

angelButton™ — 7 Years of Integrated Precision

Introduced eight years ago, angelButton was a category defining innovation providing the doctor 360 flexible elastic use and unlimited placement options directly integrated into the aligner— no separate bonding step, no added complexity. Today, angelButton has supported more than 460,000 Angel Aligner cases treated, with over 100 million angelButtons integrated into aligners worldwide.* That staggering number is not just a statistic; it reflects the trust orthodontists place in a system that streamlines their workflow while delivering the flexibility complex cases demand.

A6 Mandibular Advancement — 11 Years, 4 Generations of Innovation

Angel Aligner's A6 Mandibular Advancement has been in the market for 11 years and has treated more than 70,000 cases across four generations of continuous development.* Few products in the clear aligner space can point to this kind of long-term innovation — evolving through real-world clinical feedback and ongoing research to become one of the most trusted Class II treatment options with dynamic sizing and placement of blocks to maximize clinical efficacy in treatment.

Four generations of A6 innovation* reflect a company that does not rest on its achievements. Each iteration has incorporated new learnings, expanded treatment capabilities, and deepened the confidence orthodontists can bring to complex mandibular advancement cases.

angelHook™ — Advanced Force for Growing Patients

Launched in 2024, angelHook is Angel Aligner's newest addition to its portfolio of clinical innovations and is already making an impact: more than 2,000 cases* have been treated with angelHook since its introduction. Designed for maxillary protraction in growing patients, the angelHook is engineered to withstand 20N of force (2,000 grams)* when used with a facemask — a technical specification that speaks directly to the clinical demands of complex pediatric treatment.

As part of the KiD aligner system, angelHook demonstrates Angel Aligner's commitment to expanding clinical treatment options for growing patients, giving orthodontists tools that were simply not available with traditional brackets or competing aligner platforms.

Community and Commitment: Partnerships That Extend Beyond the Clinic

AAOF Partnership

Angel Aligner's partnership with the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation (AAOF) reflects its belief that supporting orthodontic education and research is inseparable from delivering excellent patient care. By investing in the future of the profession, Angel Aligner reinforces its role as a true partner to orthodontists at every stage of their career. To learn more about Angel Aligner's partner-first approach, visit angelaligner.com.

MASO's Tiny Changes Recycling Program

Angel Aligner was the first vendor to pledge support for the Midwest Association of Orthodontists' (MASO) Tiny Changes Recycling Program — an initiative now open to all orthodontists in the continental United States and Canada. This commitment reflects Angel Aligner's recognition that sustainability and environmental stewardship are part of being a responsible partner to the orthodontic community and the patients it serves.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and celebrating over 2 million smiles worldwide, Angelalign Technology Inc. (HK:6699) (Angel Aligner) provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services to meet the needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide. Now the #2 aligner company globally, the Company's innovative portfolio — including the KiD aligner system, angelButton, A6 Mandibular Advancement, angelHook, and the iOrtho™ digital planning platform — reflects 23+ years of clinical innovation and a mission to deliver Complexity with Confidence for orthodontists and their patients. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021, Angelalign launched its global expansion strategy in 2023, with products and services now reaching over 60 countries and regions. Angel Aligner entered the North American market three years ago and is expanding rapidly, including with a new 52,000 sq. ft. U.S. manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.angelaligner.com

*Data on file.

Media Contact:

Sue Kolb

Head of Marketing, Angel Aligner North America

[email protected]

www.angelaligner.com

SOURCE Angelalign Technology Inc.