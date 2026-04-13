ANGEL ANNOUNCES FIVE THEATRICAL RELEASES AND NEW TRAILERS AT COMPANY'S MAINSTAGE PRESENTATION AT CINEMACON

Slate Includes Runner Starring Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson; The Brink of War Starring Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, and J.K. Simmons; Angel and the Badman, Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Zachary Levi; Hershey, Starring Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario; and Drummer Boy

Studio Debuts Trailer for Historical War Epic Young Washington, Starring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, Ben Kingsley, and Introducing William Franklyn-Miller as George Washington

PROVO, Utah and LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel (NYSE: ANGX), a media and technology company successfully pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven studio model, today announced five new theatrical releases to the company's robust 2026 slate. Angel intends to release 10 films in theaters this year alone, supporting exhibition partners and audiences worldwide searching for storytelling that amplifies light, celebrates hope, and inspires the moral imagination of viewers.

From an action-packed thriller starring Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson to a gripping Cold War drama starring Jeff Daniels as President Ronald Reagan and Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons as Secretary of State George Shultz, to a reimagining of the John Wayne classic Angel and the Badman starring Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, Angel's slate spans genres while consistently entertaining audiences with uplifting, values-driven stories.

"CinemaCon marks an important moment for us to show where Angel is headed," said Brandon Purdie, executive vice president and head of theatrical, Angel. "Our 2026 slate is a celebration of what makes moviegoing matter – cinematic stories designed to be experienced together on the big screen, and it reflects our belief that the power of cinema lies in bringing people together for unforgettable, shared experiences."

"This slate demonstrates that with engaging subjects, established stars, and engrossing storytelling, Angel has gone from aspiring to achieving," said Neal Harmon, co-founder and CEO, Angel. "This marks an exciting step forward in our mission to launch projects created with our audience, not just for them. All of this made possible and kept authentic by the passion and power of our more than 2.2 million Angel Guild members."

Angel has achieved several recent theatrical milestones, including the highest-grossing faith-based animated theatrical opening of all time with DAVID and two of the top ten highest-grossing animated domestic theatrical releases of 2025 (DAVID and The King of Kings).1 Solo Mio, the company's romantic comedy starring Kevin James and released in theaters earlier this year, became one of the highest audience-rated romantic comedies of all time. Meanwhile, the studio achieved the highest average domestic box office per title of all independent distributors from 2023 to 2025. And along with Angel's box office success, the company's films boast an average Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 93%,2 the highest in the industry.

Angel's 2026 Theatrical Slate:

ANIMAL FARM (In theaters May 1, 2026)

Directed by Andy Serkis, Animal Farm features an impressive voice cast including Serkis, Emmy Award winner Seth Rogen, Emmy Award winner Woody Harrelson, Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, Gaten Matarazzo, Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons, Academy Award nominee Kathleen Turner, Academy Award winner Kieran Culkin, Emmy Award winner Steve Buscemi, Emmy Award winner Laverne Cox, and Iman Vellani.

Synopsis: A satirical allegory of revolution and power traces how a movement for equality is systematically corrupted. As the pigs consolidate control, truth is erased, dissent is crushed, and the farm descends into a ruthless dictatorship – fulfilling Orwell's warning about the dangers of communism.

YOUNG WASHINGTON (In theaters July 3, 2026)

Trailer HERE

The story of George Washington before the American Revolution, timed to the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. Directed by Jon Erwin, produced by The Wonder Project, and starring Golden Globe winners Kelsey Grammer and Mary-Louise Parker, Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, and William Franklyn-Miller as a young George Washington.

Synopsis: Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage. As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but the man he's becoming. This is the untold story of Young Washington.

THE BRINK OF WAR (In theaters August 14, 2026)

Trailer HERE

SK Global and 2521 Entertainment's Cold War era Reagan-Gorbachev Reykjavik Summit film, directed by Michael Russell Gunn and starring Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons, and Hope Davis, along with Branka Katić, Aya Cash, and Guy Burnet.

Synopsis: President Reagan races against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals – or ignite disaster. With pressure mounting on all sides, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace or destruction.

Quote: "There are moments in history when the world demands uncommon courage – the courage to bridge divides, to sit across the table from an enemy, and to choose a different future. The Brink of War tells the story of one such moment, when Reagan and Gorbachev changed the course of history," said Director Michael Russell Gunn and Producer John Logan Pierson. "We're thrilled to partner with Angel, whose mission to elevate stories that inspire and unite theatrical audiences aligns deeply with the spirit of this film."

RUNNER (In theaters September 11, 2026)

Teaser HERE

An action-packed thriller from Director Scott Waugh, Runner brings together Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson in a high-stakes race against time. Runner also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Leila George, Kate Box, Peta Sergeant, Geraldine Hakewill, Cecilia Toussaint, and Scarlett Crabtree.

Synopsis: A former soldier is thrown into a brutal race against time when a critical medical delivery makes him the target of a ruthless cartel. With betrayal closing in from every side, he must survive the chase and deliver his cargo before an innocent child runs out of time.

Quote: "Partnering with Angel is a game-changer, because Runner is the kind of theatrical film audiences have been waiting for – big action, real heart, and a story that brings light into this world," said Director Scott Waugh. "When everything's on the line to save a life, real men don't run from the fire; they drive straight into it."

ANGEL AND THE BADMAN (In theaters October 2026)

Teaser HERE

The reimagining of the John Wayne classic western is directed by Julio Quintana and stars Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, Zachary Levi, and Neal McDonough.

Synopsis: When feared outlaw Quirt Evans staggers onto a rancher's land with a bullet in his back, he expects a quick death, not mercy. But Penny, the rancher's daughter, offers him a chance at something he's never had: a life beyond violence. However, the past doesn't forgive. With the marshal closing in and an outlaw gang ready to burn the ranch to the ground, Quirt must decide what kind of man he'll be when the world demands blood.

Quotes: "I've always wanted to produce a Western, and I'm grateful to have assembled such an incredible cast and crew to reimagine this classic," said Producer Jaime Hernandez. "With themes of redemption and personal growth, combined with action, humor, and a touch of romance, we believe this film has all the elements to connect with a broad audience."

"One of the most enjoyable experiences my wife and partner Ruvé and I have ever had is helping create Angel and the Badman. To work with Zachary Levi and the legendary Tommy Lee Jones was such a highlight in my career," said Neal McDonough. "But it was truly the direction of Julio Quintana and the production that was put together by Jaime Hernandez and his team alongside the incredible Angel Studios that makes this film unique. It is a beautiful film that the whole family can see in the amazing world of westerns."

DRUMMER BOY (In theaters November 6, 2026)

An upcoming Christmas musical about two brothers who find themselves on opposite sides of the American Revolutionary War. Directed by Ben Smallbone and Joel David Smallbone, with a screenplay by Richard L. Ramsey. Starring Joel David Smallbone, Lucas Leach, and Beth Easdown.

Synopsis: Drummer Boy is an action-musical from four-time Grammy-winning music group For King and Country, which follows two brothers as they find themselves on opposite sides of the American Revolutionary War.

Quote: "Eight years in the making. A nation built on 250 years of independence. A Christmas story that began over 2,000 years ago," said Directors Ben and Joel David Smallbone. "This is the fabric of a film created by brothers, about brothers, and we're humbled beyond words to bring it to life."

HERSHEY (In theaters Thanksgiving 2026)

HERSHEY First Look HERE

A film by Mark Waters, Hershey brings to life the powerful story of a man who overcame early failure to build one of the world's most iconic brands. The film features a standout ensemble cast including Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile, and Heléne Yorke.

Synopsis: The story of how one couple's vision started a chocolate empire – and through it, changed the world.

Quotes: "Just about everyone knows the Hershey name through chocolate, but what immediately drew me to Milton's story were the obstacles and struggles he overcame to achieve his success. And then, unlike many wealthy men of his time (and ours), he chose to share that success with the working people and the community around him," said Mark Waters, director, Hershey. "That spirit, embodied by the love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, is the core of our movie, and led to the creation of the still-thriving Milton Hershey School. Angel is the ideal partner to bring this film to audiences because they understand the power of hopeful, values-driven storytelling. Together, we're sharing a uniquely American story – about leaving the world better than you found it."

"Beyond sharing the remarkable true story of Milton and Catherine Hershey, at its heart, Hershey is a story about purpose – not just of building an iconic company and extraordinary town, but of building lasting impact through Milton Hershey School," said Kirk Tanner, CEO, The Hershey Company, and MHS President Peter G. Gurt. "Angel is the ideal partner to bring this film to audiences who value heart, hope, and happiness, extending the Hersheys' story and their legacy beyond the screen."

ZERO A.D. (In theaters Christmas 2026)

The third Angel release from Director Alejandro Monteverde, Zero A.D. recounts the epic biblical story of how Mary bears every sacrifice to save Jesus. The cast features Deva Cassel, Sam Worthington, Jim Caviezel, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Synopsis: A ruler consumed by fear. A prophecy that could unmake it all. When a child is born under a sign of rebellion, a terrified king sends his armies to erase him. But one woman refuses to run from destiny. As violence spreads and hope flickers, the true battle begins – not for a throne, but for the soul of mankind.

About Angel

Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company successfully pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven studio model. Founded by brothers who struggled to find films they could watch with their children, Angel was built on the belief that there was a global audience hungry for values-driven storytelling that amplifies light, celebrates hope, and inspires the moral imagination of viewers. That audience became the Angel Guild, a rapidly growing community of more than 2 million paying members who watch, screen, and vote on which films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. With 100 films and more than 30 television series on the platform, Angel has achieved the highest audience satisfaction scores in the industry and the highest average domestic box office per title among all independent studios. It has done so while evolving a new economic model that shares profits more fully with filmmakers. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "would," or similar expressions. Statements regarding the Company's 2026 theatrical slate, and other expectations regarding future performance are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and assumptions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to grow and retain its Angel Guild membership base; the performance of the Company's theatrical and streaming content releases, including audience reception and box office results; competitive pressures from other streaming platforms, studios, and entertainment alternatives; adverse macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, changes in consumer spending, or capital market disruptions that could affect the Company's access to financing or its operating costs; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

David Shane

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Brileigh Allen

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

PMK Entertainment for Angel

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1 Based on publicly available box office data

2 As of April 13, 2026

SOURCE Angel Studios, Inc.