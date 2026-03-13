ANGEL TO DISTRIBUTE INDEPENDENT FILM SALT & HONEY, DIRECTED BY AMY REDFORD

Starring Anna Camp, Written by Skye Emerson, the Coming-of-Age Story Follows a Young Girl from a Small Utah Mining Town Who Makes a Big Impact Amidst Unexpected Tragedy

PROVO, Utah, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel (NYSE: ANGX), a media and technology company guided by 2.2 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories, has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Amy Redford's ('What Comes Around', 'The Guitar') Salt & Honey. The film is directed by Redford and stars Anna Camp ('Scream 7'), Justin Chatwin ('War of the Worlds') and Jesse Garcia ('Flamin' Hot'), with additional cast to be announced. The screenplay is written by Skye Emerson ('Little Genes'), Sundance Institute Screenwriting Fellow, and Grand Prize winner of the ISA Emerging Screenwriters Competition and produced by Lauren Call and Annie Quan.

An award-winning director, writer, and producer, Amy Redford's multifaceted career across film, television, theater, and media has largely focused on championing independent voices, mentoring emerging filmmakers, and bringing Utah and other regional communities to the forefront of storytelling. Co-founder of RedSkye Stories with Annie Quan and Skye Emerson, Redford was the first Artist in Residence at the Utah Film Center, where she collaborated with Utah filmmakers to foster creative growth and community engagement. Her feature directorial debut, The Guitar, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and What Comes Around is a thriller filmed in Utah that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Salt & Honey follows Riley Riggs, a spirited young girl growing up in a one-stoplight town in Utah, who yearns to make her place in the world. With big aspirations, she dreams of becoming a geoscientist working in the salt mines like her father, Garland. Together with her new best friend, Oni, they set their sights on a local baking competition, which Riley sees as the catalyst in making her dreams come true, much to the dismay of her mother, Janice. But an unexpected accident may derail her plans.

"Angel is thrilled to welcome Amy Redford into our community of filmmakers," said Brandon Purdie, Executive Vice President and Head of Theatrical at Angel. "Amy is extraordinarily talented and brings tremendous heart, legacy, and authenticity to this film, and we're looking forward to sharing this Utah-rooted story with audiences around the world. Salt & Honey is a powerful story about the resilience, family, and strength found in small communities."

"From the first moment of our collaboration, Angel has proven to be a great partner. Not just in the creative, but in delivering on their promises," said Redford. "They are a positive disruptor in challenging times for storytellers, and I am very grateful for the company's unwavering support.

Salt & Honey is a love letter to the endangered species of small-town America. Audiences see the world through the ingenuity of two young girls, who, by pursuing their dreams, bring their communities together and ignite hope."

Production on the film begins this month in Helper, Utah, whose rich history and natural beauty display this mountain town as a scenic central character, with the nostalgia and quiet resilience of Americana that has witnessed the passage of time. Salt & Honey also embodies Redford's vision for RedSkye Stories, which goes beyond entertainment to create meaningful, community-focused narratives and to foster empathy.

Based in Salt Lake City, Redford builds on the legacy of her legendary father, two-time Academy Award winner Robert Redford, and his enduring influence on independent cinema. Through RedSkye Stories and her own personal journey, she continues to craft narratives that illuminate the landscapes, people, and shared threads that bind us together.

Angel's upcoming theatrical slate showcases a diverse range of stories and genres. Highlights include Animal Farm, directed by Andy Serkis and featuring the voices of Seth Rogen, Woody Harrelson, Glenn Close, Gaten Matarazzo, Kathleen Turner, and Kieran Culkin, which will be released on May 1, 2026, and Young Washington, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, and William Franklyn-Miller, which will be released on July 3, 2026, tied to America's 250th anniversary. Zero A.D., directed by Alejandro Monteverde and starring Deva Cassel, Sam Worthington, and Ben Mendelsohn with Gael García Bernal and Jim Caviezel, is slated to release in the fourth quarter.

About Angel

Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company guided by 2.2 million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-driven stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 40 films and 20 television series that amplify light, including the animated musical epic DAVID and Sound of Freedom, which earned more than 250 million dollars at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than six billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy streaming franchise, which has attracted some of the world's best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

About RedSkye Stories

RedSkye's vision goes beyond entertainment. Through captivating storytelling, RedSkye connects people by fostering empathy, sparking meaningful conversations, and illuminating the often-overlooked beauty in our daily lives. Our goal is to transform ordinary moments into extraordinary insights through film, interviews, and conversations, celebrating the richness of human connection and the shared threads that weave our community together.

