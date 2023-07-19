Angel Handlon Named New Director of Human Resources at Total-Western

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western has announced Angel Handlon as its new Director of Human Resources.

"As a purpose-driven HR leader, I was looking for an organization that puts its focus on its core values and, most importantly, its people. I was immediately drawn to Total-Western for its innovative leadership, people-centric focus, and commitment to 'doing what's right,'" said Ms. Handlon. "I'm excited to continue building a culture of value, authenticity, and integrity, where each employee feels empowered in their work."

Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the Western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

In her new role, Ms. Handlon will oversee the development of a strategically aligned human resources department that continues to support employees and drives innovation and excellence across the Total-Western organization.

"I was extremely impressed with Angel's extensive background and extraordinary accomplishments," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "I'm excited to see what fresh perspectives, ideas, and energy she will bring to the team, and I look forward to the positive changes and continued success I'm certain we'll see under her leadership."

Ms. Handlon's passion for employee engagement and recognition is evident through her successful implementation of nationwide craft engagement and retention programs. In her previous role at Matson Money, Inc., she developed and lead the company's first human resources department by focusing on performance management and compensation restructuring to significantly reduce turnover, resulting in cost savings and employee engagement increasing by 68 percent. While serving as Director of HR Operations at Swinerton Builders, Ms. Handlon showcased her exceptional leadership abilities and her commitment to driving positive change by developing the first-ever HR Craft Services division, spanning 18 locations nationwide and supporting over 2,800 employees. She also implemented best-in-class talent development strategies, aligning talent management with the organization's mission and strategic objectives. She provided invaluable guidance and coaching to division and jobsite leadership, fostering effective people management, social awareness, and engagement. Additionally, Ms. Handlon collaborated with industry organizations such as NCCER and union affiliations to implement accredited apprenticeship training programs and structure training initiatives for signatory trades. She also spearheaded the Builders VI Leadership Training Program, which trained over 200 project and executive leaders, and played an active role in community involvement and supporting women in construction through her participation on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). In addition to her board seat with NAWIC, Ms. Handlon also sits on the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Executive Committee and is a Certified Risk Manager (CRM).

Ms. Handlon earned her bachelor's degree in English from Hanover College and her MBA in Business & Human Resources Management from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Total-Western, Inc. (TWI) is an engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance industrial contractor serving customers throughout the United States with an emphasis on energy, power, and renewable technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and has regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. The company prides itself on delivering the best solutions for its clients through strategic partnerships, and self-performed services. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

