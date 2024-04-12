Angel Studios Taps iTalkBB as Official Promotional Partner for Upcoming Feature Film SIGHT

In Theaters on May 24, SIGHT Shares the True Story of Renowned Eye Surgeon Dr. Ming Wang, Stars Greg Kinnear and Terry Chen

PROVO, Utah, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Studios, the studio behind the global blockbuster SOUND OF FREEDOM, has linked arms with iTalkBB for the upcoming feature film SIGHT. Under the leadership of CEO Jack Zhao, iTalk Global Communications, Inc. will serve as the official promotional partner to the Chinese communities through outreach, premiere sponsorships, and broad awareness.

Dr. Ming Wang's story will be an inspiration to all who see the film - especially the Chinese communities. Post this Trailer for the movie SIGHT

"Jack and his team at iTalkBB have created a top rate company serving the Chinese communities in the United States and Canada. We are thrilled to have iTalkBB generously volunteer their time and deep connections to highlight the film SIGHT within the Chinese communities," said SIGHT Producer David Fischer from Open River Entertainment.

"SIGHT tells our story. This is the story of Chinese immigrants, who come to this country with strength, resolve, and a desire to make a difference," said Zhao. "It's not often that we see these stories on the big screen and reach mainstream audiences. As a leading service company dedicated to the Chinese communities, it is part of iTalkBB's mission to help bring this story to a broader audience. I am confident that Dr. Ming Wang's story will be an inspiration to all who see the film - especially the Chinese communities."

SIGHT follows the true story of Dr. Ming Wang, a Chinese immigrant who defies all odds to become a world-renowned eye surgeon in the United States. Drawing upon the grit and determination he gained from a turbulent uprising in his childhood, Dr. Wang sets out to restore the sight of a blind orphan.

SIGHT stars Greg Kinnear (LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, AS GOOD AS IT GETS), Terry Chen (ALMOST FAMOUS, Falling), Fionnula Flanagan (Lost, DIVINE SECRETS OF THE YA-YA SISTERHOOD), Mia Swaminathan (Kim's Convenience, Blue's Clues), Jayden Zhang (SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS), and Ben Wang (The Last O.G., THE KARATE KID). The film was written and directed by Andrew Hyatt (THE BLIND, PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST), and produced by David Fischer for Open River Entertainment, and Darren Moorman for Reserve Entertainment. SIGHT is slated for a May 24, 2024 release.

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is the home of stories that amplify light. Through the Angel Guild, tens of thousands of "Angel" investors choose which titles the studio will distribute next. Angel Studios allows creators and audiences to form passionate communities around their creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project itself. The Chosen and Dry Bar Comedy—two of Angel Studios' projects—have earned billions of views around the world, and now SOUND OF FREEDOM has become a global box-office hit. Learn more at Angel.com

About iTalk Group of Companies (iTalkBB): As born for immigrants, the iTalk Group of Companies is dedicated to creating a better life for all overseas Chinese by providing innovative and ethnically authentic products and services. The companies collectively value a better immigrant life by understanding the experience and crafting products and services that are designed specifically for their needs. Headquartered in the Washington D.C., DMV area, iTalk Global Communications, Inc. ("iTalk Global") started its international VoIP phone service under the registered "iTalkBB" trademark in 2003. It has eliminated distance barriers and allowed customers to easily and affordably connect with their loved ones, wherever they may be. iTalk Global has become the No.1 telecom company in both the overseas Chinese market and the overseas Korean market across the globe with more than 2 million users. Over 15 iTalkBB services retail stores have spread across the U.S. and Canada. The newly launched iTalkBB Prime APP has provided a brand new mobile experience. In addition to its telecommunication business, iTalk Global has launched its home security service- iTalkBB Aijia, and Chinese TV services- iTalk TV Platforms. The iTalkBB brands have earned a brand recognition of over 80% within the Chinese communities in the United States. Learn more at iTalkBB.com .

