Angel Yeast Inks Agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to Boost Agricultural Industrialization

News provided by

Angel Yeast

26 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

YICHANG, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SHA:600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently inked agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to conduct research and development initiatives in agricultural microbiology and plant and animal nutrition. The two parties will collaborate to fuel agricultural industrialization that will improve efficiency and bring substantial benefits to farmers.

Continue Reading
Signing ceremony for strategic cooperation between Angel Yeast and Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Signing ceremony for strategic cooperation between Angel Yeast and Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences

Since 2016, beginning with research to set standards and implement evaluations for products, Angel Yeast has carried out a range of cooperation projects with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences. In 2022, they stepped up efforts in the R&D of microbial products in agriculture based on yeast sources. Bolstered by its advanced yeast fermentation technologies, Angel Yeast has been the bellwether in plant and animal nutrition products with multiple industry innovations, from yeast source organic fertilizers to microbial feeds, produced by the Company.

Qin Xianwu, Chief Engineer of Angel Yeast, said, "This collaboration will help Angel Yeast to make solid inroads in the biological agriculture sector while endeavoring to actively integrate into regional, national, and global agricultural development."

The recent collaboration draws on the significant platform advantages of Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences in talents and technologies and Angel Yeast's strengths in business operation and industrial integration, focusing on the following areas:

  1. The development of microbial products and probiotics in fertilizer, animal, and aquaculture nutrition.
  2. Innovation pursuit in media culture products to diversify food supply to ensure a more balanced and resilient food system.
  3. Expand the application of yeast source organic fertilizer in rice, citrus fruits, tea leaves, and highland vegetables to ensure food security.

In addition to the collaboration, Angel Yeast has also set up a strategic plan to expand business in biological agriculture to include:

  • Agricultural food security: Leveraging the advantages of yeast and fermentation technology, the Company will focus on developing novel, safe, and efficient feed additives, bio-stimulants, and biopesticides.
  • Resource shortage mitigation: Angel Yeast will further rely on fermentation and pre-processing technologies to enhance the efficiency of raw materials, make better use of industrial and agricultural waste, and increase crop yield.
  • Increased nutrition for agricultural products: More products will be developed to improve flavor and nutrition in meat and vegetables while expanding the lineup of bioproducts with new tech such as synthetic biology (SynBio).

SOURCE Angel Yeast

Also from this source

Angel Yeast Inks Agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to Boost Agricultural Industrialization

Día de la Tierra: Angel Yeast establece una hoja de ruta de fabricación ecológica

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.