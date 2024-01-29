Angel Yeast's 2024 New Year's Resolutions: Advancing Development through Technological Innovation

News provided by

Angel Yeast

29 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, is excited to share its resolutions for 2024. Building upon the achievements of 2023 and upholding high standards across various indicators, Angel Yeast is dedicated to pursuing high-quality development fueled by innovative technologies in the new year.

Continue Reading

"On behalf of Angel Yeast, we would like to extend our New Year wishes to everyone. We are grateful to our 12,500 hardworking employees who have made exceptional contributions to the company's growth despite facing numerous challenges. Looking ahead, we are committed to innovation-driven development, global expansion, and seizing opportunities in international markets. Additionally, we remain dedicated to environmental protection and sustainable development, as we strive towards a prosperous and sustainable future," said Xiong Tao, chairman of Angel Yeast.

Increasing R&D investment and talent development to drive innovation and high-quality development

In 2023, Angel Yeast made significant investments:

  • Invested over 900 million RMB in R&D.
  • Established a research institute, 10 technology centers, and 23 internal research platforms.
  • Launched over 200 new products and obtained 123 authorized patents.

As a result, Angel Yeast's yeast protein received approval as a new national food ingredient. The company's dedication to innovation was acknowledged internationally through the acclaimed project of Dr. Sun Yafang's team and honored achievements in yeast extract technology in the Chinese patent field.

In addition to investing in R&D, Angel Yeast prioritized talent development in 2023:

  • Attracted 667 talented individuals.
  • Promoted 42 young cadres.

Moving forward into 2024, Angel Yeast remains committed to making innovation their primary driving force, and continues to encourage innovation and foster a culture that tolerates failures.

Driving global expansion with a "Market-Centric" Approach

In 2023, Angel Yeast diligently pursued its globalization strategy, focusing on key markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, also made significant efforts to develop new markets in North America and Europe, resulting in continued growth in overseas revenue.

This commitment to globalization is further reinforced by the consistently high-speed growth achieved in Angel Yeast's overseas markets. In line with its globalization efforts, Angel Yeast (Egypt) Co., Ltd. and Bosaba Company plan to establish a joint venture in Algeria, demonstrating the company's dedication to expanding its global presence.

Looking ahead to 2024, Angel Yeast remains committed to expanding its "going global" efforts. The company has ongoing capacity expansion projects at two overseas subsidiaries, with expected completion and operation in the coming year. Additionally, Angel Yeast is planning the construction of new overseas production facilities to support its globalization goals, further solidifying its presence in international markets.

Embracing an Environmentally Friendly Development Strategy for a Sustainable Future

Angel Yeast's dedication to environmental protection and sustainable development was recognized in 2023. The company received a bronze medal from EcoVadis. This achievement placed Angel Yeast among the top 42% of globally assessed companies.

However, Angel Yeast is not satisfied and is actively seeking ways to further improve. The company is making plans based on the areas highlighted for improvement in the EcoVadis report. In 2024, Angel Yeast will focus on strengthening the management of hazardous substances, actively promoting resource recycling, and striving to minimize waste. By doing so, Angel Yeast aims to contribute to building a sustainable and better future.

Angel Yeast's resolutions for 2024 revolve around driving high-quality development through technological innovation, pursuing globalization strategies, and building a sustainable future. Angel Yeast is confident in achieving even greater success in the year ahead.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhT9BqD2ggQ

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Angel Yeast's 2024 New Year's Resolutions: Advancing Development through Technological Innovation

Angel Yeast's 2024 New Year's Resolutions: Advancing Development through Technological Innovation

Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, is excited to share its resolutions for 2024. Building upon the achievements of 2023...
COP28 : La protéine de levure écologique d'Angel Yeast favorise le développement durable

COP28 : La protéine de levure écologique d'Angel Yeast favorise le développement durable

Angel Yeast, (SH600298), le premier fabricant mondial de levures, répond à l'appel à l'action de la COP28 qui se déroule du 30 novembre au 12...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.