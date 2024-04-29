Angeles Investments Named a Greenwich Quality Leader for Seventh Consecutive Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investments, a multi-asset investment management firm with approximately $6.4 billion in discretionary assets and $35.7 billion in advisory assets1, has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a recipient of a Greenwich Quality Leader Award for 2023, marking the firm's seventh consecutive year achieving this accolade.

Coalition Greenwich, a global division of CRISIL that provides strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, seeks to identify firms that distinguish themselves from competitors by delivering superior levels of client service to help institutions achieve their investment goals and objectives.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized again, and for the 7th consecutive year, for our laser focus on delivering what we believe to be the best client service and client experience in our industry," said Howard Perlow, Co-Founder and CEO of Angeles. "It is a testament to our staff, culture, and the deep client relationships we have built, over decades in some cases, that we are the only firm of our size to have received such recognition for seven years running. It is such a privilege to work alongside our clients as true partners, supporting their fine work, and driving positive outcomes. As a firm, we continue to be grateful for the trust that has been instilled in Angeles as a steward and fiduciary partner."

Coalition Greenwich's 51st annual U.S. Institutional Investors Study included responses from 708 individuals from 575 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States, including corporate, public, union and endowment and foundation funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million.2

About Angeles

Angeles Investments is an investment management firm that serves as the Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) for institutions and nonprofits, including higher education, independent schools, and corporations, and advises distinguished investors through its wealth management platform. As fiduciaries, we are dedicated to creating the best outcomes for our clients through asset allocation and high conviction investments across alternative and traditional asset classes delivered through a full-service investment office. Angeles was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

1 As of December 31st, 2023

2 Ratings are based on a subset of clients only; your experience may be different. This award evaluates the quality of services previously provided, and is not indicative of Angeles' future performance.

Angeles does not pay a fee to be included in the Coalition Greenwich Quality Leader Award survey.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about client participation in the survey and the adviser's investment advisory services found in its Form ADV Part 2, are available upon request.

