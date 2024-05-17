Angeles Investors Unveils Top 100 Hispanic and Latino Venture Startups at Q2 Summit Event & Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors , a leading investment community dedicated to finding, funding, and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latino startup ventures, is excited to announce the unveiling of the top 100 Hispanic or Latino venture startups in the United States. This prestigious recognition will take place at the Angeles Q2 Summit Event & Awards , proudly sponsored by J.P. Morgan , on May 16-17, 2024, in San Francisco, California.

The Angeles 100 celebrates a diverse array of venture-backed startups that are driving innovation and shaping the future of entrepreneurship. These exceptional companies align closely with Angeles Investors' mission, embodying the qualities of resilience, vision, and growth that the organization actively supports and invests in. This year's honorees serve as prime examples of how startup founders are propelling businesses forward and positioning their enterprises for sustained success.

Selection for the 2024 Hispanic and Latino startup venture awards was based on rigorous criteria, including securing funding ranging from seed to Series E, incorporation in the United States, and demonstrating consistent year-over-year growth. The chosen ventures represent a dynamic cross-section of industries and showcase the remarkable ingenuity and ambition prevalent within the Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurial community.

"We are thrilled to gather in San Francisco, California, at J.P. Morgan , to celebrate outstanding business achievements, exceptional leadership, and the spirit of innovation that defines the startup landscape," remarked David Olivencia, CEO of Angeles Investors. "This event presents a unique opportunity to forge new partnerships, glean insights from esteemed investors and entrepreneurs, and honor the remarkable accomplishments of the Angeles 100."

The Angeles Q2 Summit Event & Awards will showcase the Angeles 100 during an evening of recognition and celebration at J.P. Morgan in San Francisco, California. Attendees are invited to join the festivities either virtually or in person. Tickets for the event can be purchased online, and members of the media are encouraged to attend.

Angeles Investors stands as one of the largest and fastest-growing Angel Investing groups in America, uniting individuals from diverse ethnicities and backgrounds across the nation to champion Latino and Hispanic ventures in their quest to build the next generation of groundbreaking companies. For those interested in supporting and engaging with Angeles Investors, membership options are available for exploration. Joining Angeles Investors unlocks access to exclusive investment opportunities within the dynamic Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurial ecosystem.

SOURCE Angeles Investors