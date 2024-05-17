Guadalupe Rodriguez, Talipot CIO, and 1200VC Chairman, Named 2024 Adelante Award Recipient by Angeles Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors , a leading investment community dedicated to finding, funding, and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latino startup ventures, proudly announces Guadalupe Rodriguez , Talipot, CIO and 1200VC, Chairman, as the recipient of the esteemed 2024 Adelante Award. Lupe will be honored with this prestigious accolade during the Angeles Q2 Summit Event & Awards on May 17, 2024, at J.P. Morgan in San Francisco.

The Angeles Adelante Award is bestowed upon a visionary leader who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing entrepreneurship within the U.S. Hispanic and Latino community, driving progress and innovation forward. As the first woman to receive this honor, Guadalupe embodies the spirit of adelante – moving the United States of America forward.

"I admire Lupe's thought leadership and initiatives, particularly as she expands opportunities to create a more inclusive society. Her command of the family office sector is also incredibly impressive. We are so honored that she is the first woman to receive the Angeles Adelante Award," remarked Adela Cepeda , Angeles Investors Board Chair and Co-Founder.

Guadalupe Rodriguez is a seasoned professional investor and thought leader renowned for pioneering new industries and shaping the private investment landscape with best-in-class practices. Serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Talipot Investments, a prominent single-family office with locations in the United States and Mexico, Guadalupe has established herself as a strategic advisor to high-net-worth individuals, public and private companies, and governments alike.

With a visionary approach and extensive experience, Lupe empowers women and young people in finance and business, championing equality and promoting environmental, social, and impact investing. Her modern approach to private investment creates a more prosperous society, cultivating market settlers that transform businesses and individuals into valuable assets.

The Angeles Q2 Summit Event & Awards will honor the 2024 Adelante awardee, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in an evening filled with recognition and celebration at J.P. Morgan in San Francisco, California. Attendees may participate virtually or in person . Media representatives are encouraged to attend.

Angeles Investors stands as one of the largest and fastest-growing Angel Investing groups in America, uniting individuals from diverse ethnicities and backgrounds across the nation to champion Latino and Hispanic ventures in their quest to build the next generation of groundbreaking companies. Joining Angeles Investors unlocks access to exclusive investment opportunities within the dynamic Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurial ecosystem.

