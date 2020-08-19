ANGEL'S ENVY® Releases Limited-Edition Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished In Japanese Mizunara Oak Casks For Presale In Celebration Of The 10th Anniversary Of The Brand's Founder's Day

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Japanese Mizunara Oak Casks is a blend of four-year-old and nine-year-old ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon that is finished in hand-selected, charred, new Japanese Mizunara oak casks for an additional two years. This release is the first in ANGEL'S ENVY's Founder's Collection, which exclusively includes releases commemorating brand anniversaries, special events and milestones.

"Ten years ago today, my dad Lincoln and I filled our first port barrels with the bourbon that would eventually become Angel's Envy. In celebration, we wanted to release something special to honor my dad's incredible legacy, how far Angel's Envy has come and our exciting future ahead," said Wes Henderson, ANGEL'S ENVY Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "We chose this release for the tenth anniversary because my dad, having taken on several consulting roles in Japan during his career, always had a deep appreciation for the country and its distilling community. This release, finished in Mizunara casks made from this rare, 200-year-old wood, felt fitting for such a special milestone for Angel's Envy."

Beginning today, ANGEL'S ENVY 500 Main members can purchase a bottle ahead of the general public for pickup at the Louisville distillery. ANGEL'S ENVY fans can sign up for 500 Main here – in addition to the opportunity to pre-purchase Mizunara, members will also be the first to learn about all of ANGEL'S ENVY 's special announcements and will receive access to exclusive content, such as behind-the-scenes videos and Q&As with whiskey experts.

Following the 500 Main presale, the limited run of just 1,200 bottles will be available for public purchase beginning on September 1st at ANGEL'S ENVY's distillery in downtown Louisville and select retailers in Kentucky. There will be a one-bottle limit per customer.

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Japanese Mizunara Oak Casks is 97.8 proof. On the nose, it offers notes of smoky wood, sandalwood, banana bread, cherry and ripe apples. On the palate, notes of vanilla, oak, rich chocolate, banana, cinnamon, apple and light black pepper are present, along with floral and fruity notes and a hint of coffee. The finish is slightly dry with hints of toasty oak and a lingering smokiness.

Once this rare release is enjoyed, the empty bottle – crafted from premium, lead-free crystal – is meant to be stripped of labels and reused as a decanter.

Finished in rare Mizunara oak for an unprecedented two years, this extremely limited anniversary-edition release has a suggested retail price of $349.99 for a 750mL bottle. For more information, visit www.angelsenvy.com/whiskey/mizunara-cask .

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons Kyle, Andrew, Connor and Spencer Henderson continue the family legacy, working together to produce ANGEL'S ENVY's core offerings – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020. ANGEL'S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

For more information, please visit us at www.angelsenvy.com , or on:

Facebook: facebook.com/AngelsEnvyBourbon or facebook.com/TourAngelsEnvy

Twitter: @angels_envy

Instagram: @angelsenvy

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

©2020. Angel's Envy is a registered trademark. Bottled by Louisville Distilling Company, Louisville, KY. Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Japanese Mizunara Oak Casks – 48.9% Alc. By Vol.

SOURCE ANGEL'S ENVY

Related Links

http://www.angelsenvy.com

