Angels on Call Homecare Recognized as an Age-Friendly Health System -- Committed to Care Excellence

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare, a leading provider of dementia, Parkinson's, and home health services across the Hudson Valley, has achieved recognition as an Age-Friendly Health System — Committed to Care Excellence by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and The John A. Hartford Foundation, in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA).

This national distinction recognizes organizations that deliver reliable, evidence-based care to older adults through the implementation of the 4Ms Framework — What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility.

Over the past three months, Angels on Call Homecare has implemented the 4Ms across its dementia and movement care programs, ensuring that every older adult receives care that is personalized, compassionate, and clinically aligned. Data collected during this period demonstrates measurable improvements in engagement, safety, and client satisfaction — advancing the agency's mission to redefine homecare through purpose, dignity, and innovation.

"This recognition isn't just an achievement — it's a declaration," said Eric J. Dalton, Vice President of Angels on Call Homecare and recipient of the 2025 International Elite 100 Healthcare Visionary of the Year Award.



"For years, we've said that the future of homecare belongs to those who treat aging not as decline, but as transformation. The 4Ms aren't just a framework to us — they're a promise. What Matters becomes our purpose. Medication becomes mindfulness. Mentation becomes meaning. And Mobility becomes movement toward possibility. This is how we merge science with purpose — not to follow the future of care, but to create it."

The Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative has recognized more than 5,200 hospitals, clinics, and home health organizations worldwide, collectively reaching over 5.4 million older adults with age-friendly care. Angels on Call Homecare now proudly joins these global leaders in advancing equity, excellence, and empathy for older adults.

"Every day, I watch our caregivers deliver miracles in motion — the quiet kind," said Robert Dalton, CEO of Angels on Call Homecare.

"They lift, they listen, they learn what matters most. They are the heart of our 4Ms. This recognition honors not only our systems and protocols, but our people — the Angels who make care personal. Being Age-Friendly isn't a box we check; it's a culture we live. Our commitment to older adults doesn't end with recognition — it begins there."

Founded in 2005 by registered nurse Pamela Fitzpatrick, Angels on Call Homecare has built a reputation as a nationally recognized leader in dementia and movement care innovation. The agency is the first and only homecare provider in the U.S. certified for Parkinson's disease care, and holds multiple distinctions including Caring Super Star, Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Experience.

Angels on Call's participation in the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement reflects its broader mission to elevate standards across New York's homecare landscape, ensuring that every older adult receives holistic, evidence-based, and compassionate care.

"Recognition like this validates our belief that excellence in care is not an endpoint — it's a way of being," Eric J. Dalton added.

"Our goal is not just to be known for our credentials, but to be remembered for our compassion. Every home we enter, every family we support — that's where true care excellence lives."

For more information about the Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative, visit www.ihi.org/agefriendly .

