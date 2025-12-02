Pamela Fitzpatrick, Founder and President of Angels on Call Homecare, Honored with the 2025 ATHENA Leadership Award

Recognizing a woman whose faith, compassion, and courage have redefined what it means to lead with love.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare proudly announces that Pamela Fitzpatrick, Founder and President, has been named a 2025 ATHENA Leadership Award Honoree, one of the Hudson Valley's most prestigious honors recognizing women who exemplify professional excellence, community service, and the active mentorship of others.

An immigrant nurse who built her life and legacy on faith, grit, and grace, Pamela Fitzpatrick founded Angels on Call Homecare in 2005 with a singular mission: to restore dignity, purpose, and humanity to caregiving. What began as one nurse's calling has become one of New York's most trusted and award-winning homecare agencies, nationally recognized for its clinical excellence, compassion, and innovation in dementia and Parkinson's care.

Pamela's vision has never been about numbers or titles—it's about people. Her son Eric Dalton, Vice President and now Visionary at Angels on Call, recalls the moment that defined both her philosophy and his vision for the future of their organization:

"She looked up and said, 'There's still a human in every person, no matter the diagnosis.' That one sentence shaped everything we do today. My mother taught me that care is sacred, and that love must always come before labels. That moment became the seed of our entire Memory Care Program—a vision that started at our kitchen table and is now transforming lives every day."

That belief—seeing the person before the disease—became the soul of Angels on Call Homecare's work. Under Pamela's leadership, the agency has earned national recognition as a Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience, and Caring Super Star. It also became the first homecare agency in the United States accredited in Certified Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC™)—a groundbreaking distinction that set a new benchmark for excellence in home-based neurological care.

Beyond her professional achievements, Pamela's impact is deeply personal. She founded a state-licensed, tuition-free Personal Care Aide (PCA) Training School, creating access and opportunity for hundreds of individuals—many single mothers, immigrants, and first-time professionals—who now serve as the backbone of the Hudson Valley's caregiving community.

Her empathy also inspired Angels Embrace, a free bi-monthly support group program for families and caregivers affected by dementia and Parkinson's. As a trained Support Group Leader, Pamela personally facilitates sessions that offer education, encouragement, and connection, transforming isolation into community and exhaustion into empowerment.

Each year, she walks alongside her staff and clients in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, where Angels on Call consistently ranks among the region's top fundraising teams. "We walk together," Pamela says, "because love demands presence."

Reflecting on the honor, Pamela Fitzpatrick shared:

"I'm deeply humbled by this recognition. My journey has always been guided by faith—and by the belief that every life, no matter its stage or struggle, carries divine worth. Leadership is simply love in motion. It's lifting others, creating opportunity, and choosing compassion every single day."

Her eldest son, Robert Dalton, added:

"Mom never asked for the spotlight. She just kept showing up—for her patients, her staff, and her family. She built Angels on Call not out of ambition, but conviction—that care is sacred and service is eternal. Watching her work has been the greatest lesson of our lives."

Through her unwavering spirit and servant-hearted leadership, Pamela Fitzpatrick has not only changed how care is delivered—she's changed how it's defined.

