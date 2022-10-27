Anglian Water Reduces Capital Carbon by 63% to Accelerate its Transformation with Appian

Appian is also helping Anglian Water reach its 2030 net-zero carbon emission goal by empowering employees to make informed decisions based on real-time insights to create a more sustainable business. Through TDW and its Capital Carbon Program to track energy utilization, assets, and costs, Anglian Water has concluded that reduced carbon equals reduced cost. Better data and more project insights give Anglian Water the knowledge to iterate assets design through the investment and design phases to reduce capital carbon – the value of carbon intensity relating to materials and construction processes. Other features include:

Providing real-time data, metrics, KPIs, and reports for business intelligence.

Enabling responsive and accurate decisions without the long delays in the previous system.

Allowing users to access cloud-based information from any device, anywhere.

"We and the other English water companies have committed to being net-zero carbon for operational emissions by 2030," said Richard Buckingham, Climate Change and Carbon Manager at Anglian Water. "We also have another target of reducing capital carbon by 65% by 2025 from our 2010 baseline, then to 70% by 2030."

"Anglian Water needed an intelligent workflow solution to provide real-time data to make sound, robust business decisions across investment projects in its network. But with their ambitious goals around sustainability and operational efficiency, time was of the essence," said Steven Teasdale, Area VP for UK, Ireland, and the Middle East, Appian. "The Appian Low-Code Platform enables Anglian Water to create and expand on the TDW solution quickly and easily, help accelerate their data-driven decisions and see the immediate impact of their investments on their zero-carbon transformation journey."

About Anglian Water

Anglian Water supplies drinking water to 4.3 million customers across the East of England and collects and treats used water from over 6 million people. Anglian operates within the largest geographical region of England and Wales.

Our ethos is 'to bring environmental and social prosperity to the region we serve through our commitment to Love Every Drop. We're constantly discovering new ways to keep ahead of a changing world, by planning for the future, and exploring new ideas to meet our customers' individual needs today and tomorrow.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

