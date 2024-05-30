Anh Ly, Ph.D. Appointed as Assistant University Librarian for External Relations

STANFORD, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stanford University Libraries are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anh Ly as Assistant University Librarian for External Relations. Dr. Ly will work with Michael A. Keller, University Librarian, and the Library Executive Group, of which she will be a member, to define and implement the Libraries' programs of engagement with the Stanford campus community and the worldwide Stanford community at large. Dr. Ly will also design and implement various communications showing the progress made both strategically and tactically in our services to the Stanford academic community and research libraries everywhere.

Anh Ly

After a national search, Anh Ly will be joining the Stanford University Libraries on Monday, 3 June 2024.

Anh brings a combination of fundraising and marketing/communications skills to the position, a background she clearly demonstrated throughout the search process and in her presentations to the library leadership and staff during her campus interview.

Dr. Ly began her career as a grant writer, supporting arts, cultural and youth organizations before joining the public university systems in California twelve years ago – first with the UC Press Foundation, the publishing arm of the University of California, and most recently as the Senior Development Director for the University Library and College of Humanities and the Arts at San José State University.

"I am delighted to join the Stanford University Libraries under the leadership of Michael Keller and look forward to working with an impressive team of talented, engaged and committed individuals," Dr. Ly has commented recently.

Anh holds a PhD in Comparative Literature from Northwestern University along with an MA from the University of Chicago and BA from the University of San Francisco.

She lives in San José with her husband and two young daughters. Most weekends, she is hosting playdates or attending superhero themed birthday parties.

University Librarian Michael A. Keller observes: "Anh Ly with her deep and extensive education, as well as her markedly successful career in marketing, communications, and advocacy over the past seven years at San José State University, brings to Stanford a range of capabilities as well as academic experiences to the Stanford University Libraries in pursuit of enhanced relationships with numerous communities of interest."

CONTACT: Stanford University Libraries: Sonia Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE Stanford University Libraries