Anheuser-Busch Celebrates The Start Of Summer With "Reventón de Verano," A Star-Studded Virtual Festival Celebrating Culture, Music, And Community

With Anheuser-Busch's year of firsts – as most recently seen with its first-ever company Super Bowl spot and 'Not A Sports Show' talk show debut on streaming platform Ficto – the portfolio of iconic brands is building upon its momentum for their most exciting livestream festival yet. "Reventón de Verano" will bring together a mix of some of the hottest entertainers and personalities in the industry for one collaborative show on Sunday, May 2, 6:00-9:00 PM ET.

"I'm so excited for us all to come together for the Reventón de Verano festival to celebrate our music and culture for the kick-off to what we're all hoping will be an epic summer," said global superstar Becky G.

Hosted by Lele Pons, Venezuelan-American global entertainer, and AJ Ramos, Latin Music and Culture Power Player and Multi-Media Public Figure, the virtual festival will offer three full hours of can't-miss entertainment:

Take a journey with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold as global superstar Maluma , showcases his musical evolution with a performance for the first time from his latest album, #7DJ, against the backdrop of his latest sustainable art gallery installation along with Federico Uribe in Miami .

as global superstar , showcases his musical evolution with a performance for the first time from his latest album, #7DJ, against the backdrop of his latest sustainable art gallery installation along with in . Presidente joins multi-platinum award-winning artist, Prince Royce as he heads back to his Bronx, New York roots and takes viewers through an intimate performance in his home borough.

joins multi-platinum award-winning artist, as he heads back to his roots and takes viewers through an intimate performance in his home borough. Bud Light Seltzer Sessions is back with a takeover by superstar Myke Towers , a multiple Latin American Music Awards nominee including, "New Artist of the Year." Myke will be performing songs off his new album from his home island of Puerto Rico, featuring a special guest appearance you won't want to miss.

is back with a takeover by superstar a multiple Latin American Music Awards nominee including, "New Artist of the Year." Myke will be performing songs off his new album from his home island of Puerto Rico, featuring a special guest appearance you won't want to miss. Put on your dancing shoes as the sun sets and get ready for Michelob ULTRA Pure Golden Hour Sessions featuring singer, songwriter, actress and activist, Becky G as she takes festival attendees through some of her never-before-performed songs along with her well-known hits in her hometown of Inglewood, CA.

featuring singer, songwriter, actress and activist, as she takes festival attendees through some of her never-before-performed songs along with her well-known hits in her hometown of Grab a Stella Artois and join Eva Longoria , with a special performance by Leslie Grace and guest appearances by Wilmer Valderrama and Karen Gonzalez during Stella Sessions , as she shares some of her favorite culinary recipes.

and join with a special performance by and guest appearances by and during as she shares some of her favorite culinary recipes. Tune in for a passionate performance by Chilean singer-songwriter and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist Mon Laferte during the Cut Out with Cutwater livestream from a rooftop overlooking the LA city skyline at sunset.

during the livestream from a rooftop overlooking the LA city skyline at sunset. Sit back and savor rising Mexican singer-songwriters Sofia Reyes and Lupita Infante's curated backyard musical performance with Estrella Jalisco – the refreshing lager from Jalisco, Mexico with over 100 years of brewing tradition.

"One of the key pillars of our consumer-centric marketing strategy is to make our brand connections relevant and meaningful to the people we wish to serve," said Marcel Marcondes, CMO, Anheuser Busch. "Reventón de Verano is a great example of how we can use the power of our incredible portfolio to continue to reinvent the way our brands show up in people's lives. I hope the show provides a fun opportunity for 21+ friends and family to come together over a beer, seltzer, or cocktail and enjoy the incredible performances!"

The performances aren't the only thing that's heating up. For a chance to virtually meet artists prior to and following the show, and win prizes including merch, swag and autographed photographs, consumers should RSVP for the festival at ReventonLive.com

The live event will begin streaming at 6 p.m. ET on May 2, 2021 at ReventonLive.com and on Anheuser-Busch social channels including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

