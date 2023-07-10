Anheuser-Busch Delivering More Than 75,000 Cans Of Emergency Drinking Water To Texas Fire Departments

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners are teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fifth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to local fire departments nationwide. This summer, more than 75,000 cans will be donated to 33 fire departments across Texas to help them prepare for and respond in times of crisis and long incident at home.

Firefighters and first responders in our communities rely on clean drinking water to stay hydrated in times of need; yet volunteer fire departments often lack the budget and resources to supply. The water donations to Texas fire departments are designed to deliver on this critical need, as well as to support the communities where Anheuser Busch's customers and more than 1,000 employees live and work.

"We appreciate the continued support of our community partners Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC and their work to keep Texas firefighters hydrated," said Chris Gonzales, Chief of the Rossville Volunteer Fire Department. "These water donations will go a long way in helping my fellow firefighters stay safe and ready to respond to whatever fire or emergency our community faces this season."

Now in its fifth year, the partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC is expanding its reach to provide 2.5 million cans – more than ever before – to over 600 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) across 48 states, with a goal of reaching more than 1,000 VFDs before the end of the year. The initiative's expansion represents a significant evolution in the brewer's 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief, as well its deep appreciation for the first responders who are keeping their communities safe.

"Showing up for our communities and first responders has long been part of Anheuser Busch's legacy – that's who we are. We're proud to continue building on that tradition by working with our wholesaler partners and NVFC to support our neighbors, friends, and families," said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer at Anheuser-Busch.

"Emergency drinking water is critical for firefighters' safety and ability to respond to crises at home each year," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's increased commitment to supplying our nation's fire service with this much-needed resource and for their continued partnership in keeping our communities safe."

In Texas, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to 33 volunteer fire departments including Cisco Fire Department, Church Hill Fire Department, Hico Fire Department, Hilltop Lakes Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department, and Rossville Fire Department.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including local partners, Ben E. Keith Company, Brown Distributing Company, Budweiser Distributing Company, Del Papa Distributing Co., Eagle Distributors, Jack Hilliard Distributing Co., L&F Distributors, R&K Distributors, Silver Eagle Beverages, Standard Sales Co., Stevenson Beer Distributing Co., and Wismer Distributing Co. – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 6.4 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across 49 states to support disaster response needs.

"Volunteer fire departments are critical in keeping communities safe, and we are proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC to provide drinking water to the Rossville Volunteer Fire Department as they prepare and respond to emergencies," said John L. Nau III, Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages. "We commend and thank the brave men and women who serve as volunteer fire fighters across Texas."

"Thank you to our friends at Anheuser-Busch, Silver Eagle Beverages, and the National Volunteer Fire Council for their generous water donation to the Rossville Volunteer Fire Department in Poteet," said Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28). "The emergency drinking water will help ensure our volunteer firefighters stay hydrated as they put their lives on the line for the greater good of Poteet. To the Rossville volunteer firefighters, thank you for your service!"

The emergency drinking water is sourced from Anheuser-Busch's breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado which periodically pause beer production to can clean, safe drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and NVFC. Since the creation of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

ABOUT SILVER EAGLE BEVERAGES

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle Beverages' footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle Beverages distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visit www.silvereaglebeverages.com/.

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch