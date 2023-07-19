Anheuser-Busch Delivering More Than 80,000 Cans Of Emergency Drinking Water To 35 Kansas Fire Departments

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners are teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fifth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to local fire departments nationwide. This summer, more than 80,000 cans will be donated to 35 fire departments across Kansas to help them prepare for and respond in times of crisis and long incident at home.

Firefighters and first responders in our communities rely on clean drinking water to stay hydrated in times of need; yet volunteer fire departments often lack the budget and resources to supply. The water donations to Kansas fire departments are designed to deliver on this critical need, as well as to support the communities where Anheuser Busch's customers and employees live and work.

"We thank Anheuser-Busch, NVFC and our local wholesalers who have delivered over 80,000 cans of emergency drinking water to local fire departments across Kansas this summer," said Gary Clark, Chief of the Mitchell County Fire District. "Battling wildfires in rural and hard-to-reach areas of the state requires a steady supply of drinking water to keep our responders hydrated, and we're grateful for the support of our community partners who have helped make this possible."

Now in its fifth year, the partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC is expanding its reach to provide 2.5 million cans – more than ever before – to over 600 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) across 48 states, with a goal of reaching more than 1,000 VFDs before the end of the year. The initiative's expansion represents a significant evolution in the brewer's 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief, as well its deep appreciation for the first responders who are keeping their communities safe.

"Showing up for our communities and first responders has long been part of Anheuser Busch's legacy – that's who we are. We're proud to continue building on that tradition by working with our wholesaler partners and NVFC to support our neighbors, friends, and families," said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer at Anheuser-Busch.

"Emergency drinking water is critical for firefighters' safety and ability to respond to crises at home each year," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's increased commitment to supplying our nation's fire service with this much-needed resource and for their continued partnership in keeping our communities safe."

In Kansas, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to 35 volunteer fire departments including Bellmore Fire Department, Decatur County Fire Department, Elk County Rural Fire Department, Hanston Fire Department, and Mitchell County Fire District.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including local partners, Ark Valley Distributing, City Beverage Co., Crawford Sales, Demo Distributors, Eagle Beverage Co., Flint Hills Beverage, O'Malley Beverage, Pestinger Distributing, Seneca Wholesale, Strathman Sales, and Wil Fischer Distributing – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 6.4 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across 49 states to support disaster response needs.

"It's a privilege to be able to support the members of Thomas County Rural Fire Department #5, Phillips County Rural District #1, Plainville Fire Department, Graham County Fire Department, Decatur County Fire Department, Rawlins County Rural Fire District #2, McPherson Rural Fire Department #8, Mitchell County Fire District #3, Grant Township Fire District, Smith Center Volunteer Fire Department and Barnard Rural Fire Department by delivering emergency drinking water to their stations," said Matt Pestinger, Owner of Pestinger Distributing. "Firefighters and EMS are often the first to respond in times of crisis, and we're grateful to the men and women who stand ready to assist their neighbors at all hours of the day."

The emergency drinking water is sourced from Anheuser-Busch's breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado which periodically pause beer production to can clean, safe drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and NVFC. Since the creation of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

