Anheuser-Busch Delivers More Than 108,000 Cans of Emergency Drinking Water to 46 Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Departments

LONGSTANDING PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL BUILDS ON BREWER'S 100+ YEAR HISTORY OF SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES HIT BY NATURAL DISASTERS

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners are teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to deliver emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments across the country, including more than 108,000 cans to 46 fire departments across Oklahoma. The continued partnership builds on the brewer's longstanding history of showing up for its communities and demonstrates its deep appreciation for the first responders who help to keep them safe.

Anheuser-Busch and Anheuser-Busch Sales of OK delivers emergency drinking water to Grady County Fire Department in Ninnekah, Oklahoma

Across the country, 65 percent of firefighters — typically the first line of defense in local emergencies — are volunteers, often with limited department budgets for critical supplies. Anheuser-Busch's water donations allow these departments to free up limited resources for other expenses or equipment needed to keep their force prepared to respond to any emergency or disaster. Produced and canned by Anheuser-Busch breweries, more than 1.5 million cans of emergency drinking water will be distributed to over 630 volunteer fire departments across 44 states throughout the summer as part of the brewer's larger effort to promote disaster preparedness nationwide.

"Our continued partnership with the NVFC and volunteer firefighters across the country embodies the rich heritage of Anheuser-Busch and our commitment and long-standing track record of supporting our communities when they need us most - because that's who we are," said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer at Anheuser-Busch. "Along with our wholesaler partners, Anheuser-Busch is honored to leverage our production, packaging and logistics capabilities to assist the firefighters who lead with courage to protect us every time they're called upon."

In Oklahoma, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to 46 volunteer fire departments including Hominy Fire Department, Grady County Fire Department, Milburn Volunteer Fire Department, McCord Community Volunteer Fire Department, and Elmore City Volunteer Fire.

"We are grateful for the chance to supply our state's volunteer fire departments with the resources they need to effectively respond in times of crisis," said Jason Hall, General Manager at AB One. "It's an honor to join forces with Anheuser-Busch in their longstanding commitment to supporting disaster relief and preparedness."

Anheuser-Busch has been providing support for disaster relief efforts dating back to 1906, in partnership with the American Red Cross. With an increased focus on disaster preparedness, the brewer started its partnership with the NVFC in 2019 and, together with its wholesaler partners, has delivered nearly 9 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 2,000 volunteer fire departments across 49 states.

"We're excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Anheuser-Busch to support local VFDs across the nation with emergency drinking water," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "This vital resource assures that firefighters are able to safely protect themselves and our towns year-round."

Anheuser-Busch's breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado periodically pause beer production each year to can clean, safe emergency drinking water to support disaster relief efforts. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 93 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises. Last year, the brewer delivered over 50,000 cans to Oklahoma last June to aid storm relief efforts.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water .

