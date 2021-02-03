Anheuser-Busch Drives Economic Recovery By Investing More Than $1 Billion In Facilities And Communities Across The U.S. Over Next Two Years

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch, the country's largest brewer and a leading American manufacturer, today announced it is planning to invest more than $1 billion over the next two years in its facilities to drive economic prosperity in communities across the U.S., further fortify its operations, and strengthen its connections with consumers. The commitment comes at a time when the country begins looking forward to recovering from the job losses and economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Anheuser-Busch and our brands have always been there for the times that matter, and it matters now. This past year has required that we all adapt in unexpected and challenging ways, but our connection and commitment to supporting our people, communities and partners remains unchanged," said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. "Right now, our big dream is the recovery of our country. It's the reopening of our neighborhood restaurants and bars, it's cheering on our favorite teams and gathering together in person. We are here to find a better way to lead a safe and strong recovery, and we're starting by investing across our U.S. supply chain to protect the industry and the millions of people who rely on it for their livelihoods. These investments are immediate and happening now."

This capital expenditure program across 26 states will expand Anheuser-Busch's U.S. operations, support ongoing industry job creation and retention, stimulate economies in communities across the country, and enable sustainable innovations. Nearly $100 million of this planned investment will go towards sustainability projects including solar panel installments, water treatment and other similar initiatives over the next two years.

"I want to thank Anheuser-Busch for investing in New Jersey during this challenging time in our nation's history," said Governor Phil Murphy. "We appreciate all that Anheuser-Busch has done to help those in need during the pandemic, from donating hand sanitizer to making significant capital investments in our beer industry. Anheuser-Busch first opened their Newark plant 70 years ago and we in New Jersey recognize that this is a company clearly committed to helping us to safely recover from this unprecedented public health and economic crisis."

Anheuser-Busch owns and operates more than 120 facilities across 27 states and employs more than 19,000 hardworking people. The beer industry in the U.S. creates more than 2.1 million jobs and generates more than $328 billion in economic activity each year. The pandemic put a strain on every business and every industry, and the manufacturing sector is no different.

"Anheuser-Busch's bold, historic investment in manufacturing and American jobs will drive economic growth and create promising new opportunities. It is yet another example of manufacturers keeping our promises in recent years to invest in our people and our communities," said Jay Timmons, CEO, National Association of Manufacturers. "This investment will help American families, put people back to work, strengthen communities and support our economic recovery—while also advancing critical sustainability goals. Anheuser-Busch, in the tradition of the greatest manufacturers in America, is dedicated to building our country's future, and the NAM is grateful for their continued partnership and extraordinary leadership."

"We are committed to protecting peoples' livelihoods across our entire supply chain – from farmers and bartenders to truck drivers and team members in our own facilities," said Dave Taylor, U.S. Chief Supply Officer at Anheuser-Busch. "As the only brewer and alcohol manufacturer that can make an impact of this magnitude, we take this responsibility seriously. We know that when our communities get stronger, our country gets stronger, and that's a step towards recovery. By investing in these communities and their capabilities, we're ensuring that together, with all of our partners, we can brew and deliver great beer for many years to come."

To reinforce the company's focus on its role in the recovery, today Anheuser-Busch unveiled its first-ever corporate Super Bowl commercial, called "Let's Grab A Beer." For many people, dreaming big means looking forward to better times and being with friends and family again. The film reminds people of life's meaningful moments – big and small – when being together matters most, and the role A-B's products can play as a connector and a catalyst. The ad will reintroduce Anheuser-Busch as a company whose heritage as a brewer is the foundation for serving up a better way to make a meaningful impact far beyond the products it sells.

"The insight comes straight out of real life as so many people are just longing to be together with their friends and family again," said Marcel Marcondes, CMO, Anheuser-Busch. "So, while the spot shows many of the brands in our portfolio in different situations, the beer is not the hero of the ad. The people are. Now more than ever, it's become clear just how much people miss getting together. As the leader in the beer category, we felt the responsibility to tell that story."

ANHEUSER-BUSCH'S HISTORY OF COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Today's announcement represents the next phase in a period of extensive, ongoing investment by Anheuser-Busch, which totals almost $6 billion over the last decade. It is just one part of the economic activity the brewer is helping drive as the nation looks towards a new normal. The brewer proudly supports the U.S. agricultural community, sourcing the majority of its ingredients from more than 900 American farms. Its products are made with 100% U.S. corn and rice, and 98% U.S. barley. Anheuser-Busch is also supporting the recovery of the bar and restaurant community that is the heart and soul of our communities and a critical part of the nation's economy.

To lift up bars and restaurants impacted by COVID-19, Anheuser-Busch donated over $2 million in partnership with the U.S. Bartenders Guild, the James Beard Foundation and others to support the bar and restaurant industry that has been so devastated. The brewer also joined the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Revival Campaign as the exclusive beer partner to support safe and successful re-openings across the country, and through Stella Artois, committed $2.25 million to the ServSafe Dining Commitment.

In April 2020, Anheuser-Busch began leveraging its unique production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer at its Baldwinsville, NY and Los Angeles, CA breweries. Leveraging its wholesaler network and collective logistics expertise, the brewer donated more than 500,000 bottles to support critical relief efforts across 20 states and Washington, D.C. Ahead of the November election, Anheuser-Busch also donated more than 8 million ounces of hand sanitizer to polling sites across the country to help ensure the safety of voters and election workers.

Most recently, Budweiser, one of Anheuser-Busch's flagship brands, decided to forgo its in-game Super Bowl airtime and reallocate its advertising dollars to help support vaccine awareness and education in partnership with the Ad Council through various marketing efforts throughout the year.

Read more about Anheuser-Busch's support of COVID-19 recovery efforts here.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

