Anheuser-Busch Invests $10M in its Jacksonville Brewery to Drive Local Economic Growth

Leading Domestic Manufacturer and Brewer Continues Ongoing Investments in its Communities, Building on $2 Billion Spend Over Last 5 Years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), a leading domestic manufacturer and brewer of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light, today announced a new $10 million investment in its Jacksonville brewery. Over the last 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.

Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, stated, "Investing in the communities where our people live and work is part of who we are. At Anheuser-Busch, we've been producing high quality, great tasting products for generations, and through continued investments in our facilities like our Jacksonville brewery, we're improving our capabilities and also contributing to the prosperity of the communities we serve."

Key Highlights of the Investment:

Facility upgrades to maintain industry-leading quality standards and maximize efficiency

Updates to the critical manufacturing equipment that make beer production possible

Upgrades to critical plant infrastructure at the brewery

The Jacksonville brewery, a cornerstone of Anheuser-Busch's U.S. operations since 1969, has played a crucial role in the $490 million capital investments the brewer has made in Florida to date. Anheuser-Busch operates more than 120 facilities across the country and, with its distributor partners, employs 65,000 hardworking Americans. As the nation's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch has the unique ability to create U.S. jobs and drive economic prosperity at this scale.

Craig Tomeo, Senior General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery, remarked, "We have been proud to brew in Jacksonville for the last 55 years, and this new $10 million investment will not only improve our local facility here but also provide a positive economic impact to our Duval County community. Anheuser-Busch's investments in its facilities, including our brewery here in Jacksonville, ensures that we are able to continue showing up locally as an employer and community partner while brewing at the highest quality and efficiency standards."

With almost 1,000 employees across four facilities in Florida, Anheuser-Busch remains dedicated to being a key economic driver in the state and maintaining its position as the leader in the American brewing industry.

For more on Anheuser-Busch's economic impact visit www.anheuser-busch.com/community/economic-impact or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch