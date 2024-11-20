Anheuser-Busch Invests $14M in its Houston Brewery to Drive Economic Growth

Leading Domestic Manufacturer and Brewer Continues Ongoing Investments in its Communities, Building on $2 Billion Spend Over Last 5 Years

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), a leading domestic manufacturer and brewer of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light, today announced a new $14 million investment in its Houston brewery. Over the last 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.

Anheuser-Busch Houston Brewery

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, stated, "Investing in the communities where our people live and work is part of who we are. At Anheuser-Busch, we've been producing high quality, great tasting products for generations, and through continued investments in our facilities like our Houston brewery, we're improving our capabilities and also contributing to the prosperity of the communities we serve."

Key Highlights of the Investment:

Facility upgrades to maintain industry-leading quality standards and maximize efficiency

Updates to the critical manufacturing equipment that makes our beer production possible

Replacing plant infrastructure, including the roof of the warehouse, elevators, and doors

Installing new air rinsers on can lines in order to reduce water usage

Upgrading wireless, fiber and copper network connectivity

The Houston brewery, a cornerstone of Anheuser-Busch's U.S. operations since 1966, has played a crucial role in the $2.3 billion capital investments the brewer has made in Texas, to date. Anheuser-Busch operates more than 120 facilities across the country and, with its distributor partners, employs 65,000 hardworking Americans. As the nation's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch has the unique ability to create U.S. jobs and drive economic prosperity at this scale.

Ryan Hudgins, Sr. General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch Houston Brewery, remarked, "We've been a proud member of the Texas community for nearly 60 years, and this investment is a testament to Anheuser-Busch's commitment to producing high quality beer here in Houston. By continuing to invest in our local facility, we're not only reinforcing our leadership in brewing excellence in Texas and beyond, but we're also making a meaningful contribution to our local economy and community that we're lucky to call home."

This year's investment builds on previous investments in our Houston brewery, including last year's $22.5 million investment to upgrade the facility's internal systems to enhance workplace safety and improve brewery efficiency. With almost 1,000 employees across 4 facilities in Texas, Anheuser-Busch remains dedicated to being a key economic driver in the state and maintaining its position as the leader in the American brewing industry.

For more on Anheuser-Busch's economic impact visit www.anheuser-busch.com/community/economic-impact or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch