Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber Partner with Mitchell Beverage Meridian of Mississippi to Encourage 21+ Fans to 'Decide to Ride' by Planning Ahead for Sober Rides on Game Days

ALONGSIDE NEW UNIVERSITY PARTNERS, THE COALITION IS EXPANDING TO COLLEGES NATIONWIDE TO HELP PREVENT DRUNK DRIVING DURING THE FOOTBALL SEASON

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch, the nation's largest drunk driving victim services and advocacy nonprofit, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and ridesharing platform, Uber, are bringing their first-of-its-kind coalition to college communities this fall. As a part of the next phase of the Decide to Ride campaign, the coalition is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner Mitchell Beverage Meridian to help combat drunk driving during the Mississippi State Bulldogs' 2023 football season. Ahead of the game on Saturday, the partnership will be raising awareness and promoting road safety by providing ridesharing opportunities that help prevent drunk driving, including locally available discount codes on Uber rides.

Decide to Ride Fall 2023 Campaign Graphic (PRNewsfoto/Anheuser-Busch)

The coalition aims to expand its reach among consumers by activating at a number of college football games across the country for the first time ever with the key message – "If You Drink, Don't Drive. Decide to Ride." This joint effort will meet 21+ fans in the stands to raise awareness and promote road safety by providing educational and ridesharing opportunities, including some locally available discounts on Uber rides. Consumers who are aware of the campaign are 40 percent more likely to avoid drunk driving by using a ridesharing app to get safely to and from their destinations, according to internal campaign research developed by the coalition.

"Anheuser-Busch has been promoting a culture of responsible drinking for over a century, and we know there is still more to be done. The expansion of Decide to Ride to college communities aims to promote alcohol safety where we can create the greatest impact," said Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas. "Football season is a time for fans to come together. To ensure a future with more cheers for all, it's imperative that we help college football fans get home safely. That's who we are, and that's what this coalition is all about."

The Decide to Ride campaign in Mississippi will kick off during the Mississippi State vs. Louisiana State University game on Saturday, Sept. 16 (Bulldogs vs. Tigers, 11 a.m. CT). At the game and across campus, fans can expect to see signage and retail promotions that bring to life the campaign's message and encourage everyone to pledge to take a safe ride home.

The partnership will also be providing locally available discounts on Uber rides in Mississippi to help consumers plan ahead for a safe ride to and from their gameday celebrations. This Saturday, local discounts will be available on Uber rides in Mississippi to help consumers plan ahead for a safe ride to and from gameday activities with friends and family. Starting at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, September 15, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16, 2023 riders are encouraged to redeem promo code DTRGAMEDAY for $5 off an UberX or UberXL ride.*

"We are so excited to team up with Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber to give back to the Mississippi Bulldogs community this football season," said Adam S. Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Beverage Meridian Inc. "It's incredibly important to keep our community members safe by keeping the roads clear of drunk drivers, and we encourage all 21+ fans to do their part."

Over the last 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its network of independent wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in community-based programs and initiatives to prevent underage drinking, drunk driving, and other harmful uses of alcohol. This includes an investment of nearly $14 million since 1999 to support social norms programs that reduce alcohol harm and increase protective behaviors on college campuses. In 2021, Anheuser-Busch wholesalers also participated in alcohol education programs with 185 colleges and universities.

"As college sports bring together students, friends, and family from all over the nation, MADD wants everyone who attends game day to have fun! Please remember that it's against the law to drink under the age of 21 and if you do choose to consume alcohol, leave the keys at home and make a plan for a safe ride before the first drink – designate a nondrinking driver, use rideshare or public transportation," said Tess Rowland, MADD National President.

"We are proud to continue our work with Anheuser-Busch and MADD to remind fans to Decide to Ride," said Kristin Smith, Head of Road Safety Policy at Uber. "There is never a reason to get behind the wheel impaired, especially with options like Uber, which studies show helps reduce impaired driving fatalities in our communities. Ahead of the fall football season, we want to make it easy for everyone to Decide to Ride."

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING (MADD)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a Nation of #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working to end drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for justice for victims, new laws, and new technology, including implementation of auto technology in every vehicle that prevents impaired driving. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit https://madd.org/and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT UBER

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 39 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

*Receive up to $5 off on a UberX or UberXL rides with promo code DTRGAMEDAY valid 9/15/23 through 11:59pm 9/16/23 in Mississippi or while supplies last. To activate a promo code, apply it in the Uber app prior to requesting your ride. Discount does not apply to surcharges, government fees, tolls, or tips and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. For accounts with multiple valid promo codes, the promo with the highest savings will automatically apply to a rider's next trip. Offer is non-transferable. Offer and terms are subject to change.

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch