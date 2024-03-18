Anil Goel Named Chief Engineering Officer of Nielsen

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, the global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced today that Anil Goel has joined Nielsen as the Chief Engineering Officer.

As Global Chief Engineering Officer, Goel will lead Nielsen's technology and engineering teams to drive product innovation and advanced technology adoption, working in close partnership with Nielsen's product teams. He will drive Nielsen's adoption of automation and AI at an accelerated rate to de-risk delivery, improve customer experience and strengthen Nielsen's products.

Goel is based in Bengaluru, India and will report to Karthik Rao, Nielsen's CEO.

"I'm thrilled to lead the innovation and adoption of advanced technologies as Nielsen's Chief Engineering Officer," said Goel. "The adoption of advanced technology is a critical component for Nielsen to become the world leader in measurement and currency for streaming, and I'm honored to lead us into the future."

"The measurement industry is evolving rapidly, and as we look to grow in streaming and lead the advance of Convergent TV as the currency in media measurement, we must strengthen our technology roadmap to align with our vision," said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. "Anil has the vision and experience to lead Nielsen's technology innovation to power a better media future for all people."

Goel is a highly accomplished technology leader with a proven track record in building technology products and infrastructure to drive revenue growth. He has over 20 years of experience leading technology teams at global organizations, including Amazon.com, where he served as Chief Technology Officer for the Customer Returns business. Most recently, Anil led the technology strategy, architecture, development and operations at Byju's Group, a global educational technology company with a vast portfolio, including the Epic! and Osmo learning platforms.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

SOURCE Nielsen