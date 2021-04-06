Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Collection Has Arrived At Build-A-Bear Workshop®

ST. LOUIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Build-A-Bear®, in partnership with Nintendo®, announced the new Animal CrossingTM: New Horizons collection. Launching exclusively online today, and available in stores this summer, the Build-A-Bear collection includes furry friends, clothing and accessories inspired by the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on the Nintendo Switch™ system. This is the first time that Animal Crossing: New Horizons plush is being offered by Build-A-Bear Workshop.

"We are thrilled to bring the island fun of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer. "Fans of the game are sure to be transported to an island paradise and ready for fun with these furry friends. This collection is perfect for gamers and collectors of all ages!"

PARADISE AWAITS IN OUR NEW ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS COLLECTION

Animal Crossing fans, your dream getaway starts now! The Tom Nook & Isabelle plush have arrived at buildabear.com and are ready to play!

Be sure to add Tom Nook to your collection before embarking on your next business venture! Already dressed in his summer outfit, Tom Nook is ready for warm weather fun in this Animal Crossing: New Horizons offering.

Be the happiest villager in town when you add Isabelle to your collection! Create your own paradise with the help of Isabelle who comes dressed for warm island weather in her cheery summer outfit. She is the perfect companion for any Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan.

Both lovable furry friends come with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme music or a mix of their personal phrases and fun emotes from the game on a sound chip, so you can hear a playful sound with every hug!

FIRST STUFFING PREMIERE HOSTED BY THE MERRELL TWINS

In celebration of this highly requested collection, Build-A-Bear invited YouTube, TV and film stars the Merrell Twins to host the one-of-a-kind Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collection First Stuffing Premiere at their local Workshop. Fans can view their unique experience making the first ever Tom Nook & Isabelle plush on Build-A-Bear Workshop's official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

For product images, please click here.

For more information about Build-A-Bear, visit buildabear.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

Related Links

www.buildabear.com

