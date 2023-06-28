Animal Disinfectants Market worth $4.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global demand for animal disinfectants is on the rise due to several factors. Increased focus on biosecurity measures to prevent the transmission of diseases among animals, particularly in livestock and poultry farming, has contributed to the heightened demand. Additionally, the persistent threat of zoonotic diseases has further emphasized the need for effective disinfection. As a result, the global market for animal disinfectants has experienced significant growth to meet these evolving demands.

The iodine segment of the type segment accounted for the largest share of the animal disinfectants market in 2023 in terms of value.

The iodine segment of the animal disinfectants market has the largest share due to its effectiveness in killing a broad spectrum of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Iodine-based disinfectants have demonstrated strong antimicrobial properties, making them a preferred choice in animal healthcare and biosecurity. Additionally, iodine-based products are often considered safer and less toxic compared to some other disinfectant alternatives, further driving their projected growth in the market.

The dairy cleaning segment of the by application segment is projected to grow at the highest share of the animal disinfectants market from 2023 to 2028 in terms of value.

The dairy cleaning segment of the animal disinfectants market has the highest share due to several reasons. First, maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is crucial in dairy farming to ensure the health and productivity of the animals. Disinfectants play a vital role in eliminating harmful pathogens and preventing the spread of diseases within the dairy facility. Second, there is an increasing emphasis on milk quality and safety, as consumers demand high-quality dairy products. Effective cleaning and disinfection protocols are essential to meet these quality standards. Lastly, regulatory requirements and industry guidelines related to dairy hygiene also drive the demand for animal disinfectants in this segment.

The liquid segment, by form, is estimated to grow at the highest rate in the animal disinfectants market.

The liquid segment of the animal disinfectants market has the highest share due to several reasons. Firstly, liquid disinfectants are easy to use and have a wide application range, making them convenient for various animal facilities. Additionally, liquids can effectively penetrate surfaces and provide thorough disinfection. With the increasing emphasis on biosecurity and disease prevention, the demand for efficient and versatile liquid disinfectants is expected to grow, driving the projected rise in the liquid segment of the market.

The Europe region accounted for the largest growing market, in terms of value, of the global animal disinfectants market in 2028.

The Europe region accounted for the largest market share in the animal disinfectants industry due to several key factors. Firstly, Europe has a significant presence of livestock and poultry farming, making it a major market for animal disinfectants. The region also has stringent regulations and standards for animal health and welfare, necessitating the use of high-quality disinfectants. Additionally, the growing awareness about zoonotic diseases and the importance of biosecurity measures has further driven the demand for animal disinfectants in Europe, contributing to its leading position in the market.

The key players in this market include Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Zoetis (US), Solvay (Belgium), Stockmeier Group (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Ecolab (US), Albert Kerbl GmbH (Germany), PCC Group (Germany), G ShepherdAnimal Health (UK), Sanosil AG (Switzerland), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Diversey Holdings Ltd. (US), and Fink Tec GmbH (Germany).

