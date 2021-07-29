Animal Feed Market growth analysis in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Over $ 110 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Animal Feed Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Animal Feed Market is segmented as below:

Type

Poultry



Swine



Ruminant



Aquaculture



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Animal Feed Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the animal feed market in the packaged foods and meats industry include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Market size

Animal Feed Market trends

Animal Feed Market industry analysis

The entry of new players into the market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of non-GMO animal feed may threaten the growth of the market.

Animal Feed Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal feed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Animal type

Market segments

Comparison by Animal type

Poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Swine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Animal type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Evonik Industries AG

ForFarmers NV

Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

Land O Lakes Inc.

New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Nutreco NV

Perdue Farms Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

