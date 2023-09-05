Animal intestinal health market to grow by USD 1.587 billion from 2022 to 2027; Asia to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal intestinal health market size is expected to grow by USD 1.587 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Type (Probiotics, Phytogenics, Prebiotics, and Immunostimulants), source (plant-based and microbial), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). Asia is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in the production and consumption of meat and dairy products in Asia is expected to increase the livestock population in the region. Thus, the animal feed required for the healthy maintenance of livestock is expected to expand the market's growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Intestinal Health Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AB Agri Ltd., Agrihealth Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anco Animal Nutrition Competence, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arm and Hammer Animal and Food, Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances, Kemin Industries Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Lesaffre and Cie, Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, Unique Biotech Ltd., and Koninklijke DSM NV

AB Agri Ltd. - The company offers animal intestinal health products such as Axcelera C, and VistaPre-T.

Animal Intestinal Health Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the probiotics segment will be the largest segment in terms of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to factors such as the benefits offered by probiotics. One such benefit includes an increase in animal growth, immunological response, nutrient digestibility and absorption, gut microbiota composition, and meat quality.

Animal Intestinal Health Market: Driver & Trend:

The growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of consuming animal protein, such as better bone health, immunity, and reduced protein deficiencies drives the animal intestinal health market. Improving gut health, which can improve the health of the herd or flock is a major focus for the vendors that offer dietary supplements to farmers. Furthermore, owing to increased awareness among farmers and animal producers, there has been a rise in demand for animal intestinal health supplements. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the animal intestinal health market during the forecast period.

Developing natural growth promoters (NGPs) and performance enhancers is an emerging market trend influencing the growth of the animal intestinal health market. Furthermore, antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) and non-antibiotics are the two main types of animal growth promoters. Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market.

SOURCE Technavio