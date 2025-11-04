Animal Rescue Corps kicks off Thanksgiving with annual Tommy Crockett Memorial Rescue Run

The race invites runners, walkers and families to support the animal protection organization's lifesaving mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, will host its annual Tommy Crockett Memorial Rescue Run on Nov. 27 at Two Rivers Ford, located at 76 Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

Formerly known as the Turkey Trot, the Thanksgiving Day event will begin with a one-mile Family Fun Run at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Rescue Run.

Animal Rescue Corps hosts its annual Tommy Crockett Memorial Rescue Run beginning at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving to support the group's rescue operations, emergency sheltering and educational outreach programs.

"This family-friendly event embraces the season of gratitude, uniting the community in support of a worthy cause," said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. "Every step participants take helps save lives by raising funds that directly support ARC's animal rescue operations, emergency sheltering and educational outreach programs."

The race is named after Tommy Crockett, who served as the general manager for Two Rivers Ford for nearly 30 years before his death in 2021. Crockett was a mentor to many of his employees and developed lasting relationships with his customers.

"We are thrilled to host the Tommy Crockett Memorial Rescue Run again this Thanksgiving," said Tammy Jacobs, marketing director of Two Rivers Ford. "It's such a wonderful way to kick off the holidays with family, friends, pets and a little bit of get-up-and-go! We can't wait to see you there."

Event sponsors include:

Presenting: Two Rivers Ford

Guardian: Sound Emporium Studios

Companion: Pets of Purpose

Advocate: Dog Training Elite of Greater Nashville

Supporter: Patricia Smith

ARC is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2010 that partners with law enforcement agencies and communities across the country to remove animals from situations of abuse, neglect, hoarding and natural disasters. Once rescued, animals receive medical care, rehabilitation and placement with trusted shelter and adoption partners. In addition to its hands-on response work, ARC also provides training and resources to local agencies and the public to promote long-term animal welfare and prevention of cruelty.

In September alone, ARC rescued nearly 200 dogs and puppies from five missions in Tennessee and Oklahoma. All of these animals were sent to the organization's rescue center near Nashville for care.

"Your average shelter is used to taking in one or two animals at a time," Woodward said. "At Animal Rescue Corps, we're responding to crisis situations that often involve dozens of animals who need immediate medical care and shelter. This would overwhelm many of our local humane societies and county animal shelters. The funds raised through events like the Rescue Run ensure that ARC can continue to respond when animals need us most."

Registration for both events is now open, and participants who register before Nov. 11 will receive a T-shirt. The top three female and male finishers will be awarded medals, and the race is USA Track and Field certified. The event is open to spectators, with strollers and well-socialized, leashed dogs welcome.

For more information on the Rescue Run or to become an event sponsor, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/rescue-run/. To learn more about ARC's mission or to make a donation, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

