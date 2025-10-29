Animal Rescue Corps encourages supporters to help founder become the 2025 CNN Hero of the Year

Members of the public can vote online at CNN.com/Heroes until Nov. 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting opens at noon today for CNN's Hero of the Year award, and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, is calling on supporters to cast their vote for its founder and executive director, Tim Woodward.

Animal Rescue Corps urges supporters to help Tim Woodward, ARC founder and executive director, become the 2025 CNN Hero of the Year by voting online at CNN.com/Heroes. (PRNewsfoto/Animal Rescue Corps)

Last month, Woodward was recognized by CNN for his leadership in animal rescue and his ongoing mission to end suffering through ARC's large-scale rescue operations, disaster responses and community outreach. His nomination highlights more than a decade of work leading teams into crisis situations to save animals from cruelty, neglect and natural disasters.

"Being named a CNN Hero finalist is a personal honor, and more importantly, it's an opportunity to shine a light on our mission to directly support law enforcement in resolving situations of cruelty that have sometimes lasted decades," Woodward said. "This recognition reminds us all that kindness matters, and that together we can use our compassion to create real, lasting change."

Supporters can vote at the CNN website at www.CNN.com/Heroes until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Individuals are encouraged to submit up to 10 votes per day, using a verifiable email, and to subsequently double their votes by sharing on social media. The winner will receive $110,000 for their organization and will be announced during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute broadcast later this year.

"If we win, that funding will go directly toward expanding our ability to respond to animals in need, removing them from life-threatening situations and ending suffering," Woodward said. "This is more than an award; it's an opportunity for more people to learn about ARC's critical work and how they can help."

To learn more about ARC's mission or to make a donation, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit https://animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps