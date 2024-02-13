Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 - Dermatological Disease Management in Animals to Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN , Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal therapeutics and diagnostics market is poised for continued expansion, buoyed by a compelling compound annual growth rate and disruptive technological advancements. A recent market report highlights significant growth from $46.68 billion in 2023 to an estimated $49.42 billion in 2024, fueled by increasing pet healthcare expenditure, the adoption of personalized veterinary medicine, and regulatory support for industry innovations.



Key Growth Drivers in the Animal Health Sector

The trend of pet ownership is scaling new heights, leading to an uptick in demand for therapeutic and diagnostic services.

Advancements in biotechnology and digital health solutions are revolutionizing animal healthcare.

Preventive healthcare measures and precision medicine are becoming prevalent in veterinary care.

Integration of telemedicine platforms in pet healthcare is providing new avenues for growth.

The recent market analysis underscores the significant impact of the growing pet adoption rate on market dynamics. It's projected that this affinity for pet ownership will sustain the market's growth trajectory well into 2028, promising a market value of $63.07 billion.



Dermatological Disease Management in Animals to Propel Market Growth

The increasing incidence of dermatological conditions in animals has become a catalyst for market expansion. Owners' heightened awareness and the urgency to manage zoonotic diseases have escalated the importance of innovative therapies and diagnostics. This burgeoning segment is expected to considerably boost market prospects, as evidenced by recent disease outbreaks and their impact on the animal population.



Innovative Developments Shaping the Future of Veterinary Care New Technologies in Animal Diagnostics



Following recent advances, entities within the animal health domain are continuously introducing cutting-edge technological solutions. Innovations in diagnostics, such as the latest version of the Lactate Scout analyzer, are making inroads in both companion and livestock animal healthcare, enhancing the efficacy and convenience of veterinary practices.



Telemedicine Transforming Veterinary Services



With digital advancements, telemedicine is becoming an integral part of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market, promoting access to essential healthcare services for pets. Digital pet-care apps facilitate interactions between pet owners and veterinarians, broadening the scope of available pet care services.



Strategic Acquisitions Broadening Market Horizons

Landmark acquisitions such as Elanco Animal Health Incorporated's procurement of Kindred Biosciences exemplify strategic moves by key market players to broaden their portfolios and accelerate innovation, reaffirming their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics sector.



Global Market Regions and Leaders

While North America continues to dominate the market territory, Asia-Pacific regions are surging ahead in growth prospects. Esteemed organizations leading the charge comprise global giants like Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., and Heska Corporation, amongst others, that are shaping the future of animal health services.



This insightful market research report highlights the robust potential of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics domain as it gears up for significant technological pivots in the post-pandemic era. I



