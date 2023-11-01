Anime Market 2023-2027, Segmentation by Type and Geography| APAC is expected to contribute 75% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anime market report goes into great detail about market segmentation by type (merchandising, theatrical, internet, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report also features a thorough analysis of the factors, patterns, and difficulties along with historical market information from 2017 to 2021. By 2023, APAC is expected to contribute 75% of market growth. Analysts at Technavio have thoroughly explained the geographical trends and factors that will affect the market throughout the projected period. The market in APAC is primarily driven by the region's low labor costs. Companies from Europe and the United States are drawn to the region. The key activities that are outsourced to APAC include layout preparation, painting, inking, and compositing. Japan, South Korea, and China are the market leaders in Asia Pacific.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anime Market 2023-2027

According to projections, the market will grow by USD 10,518.98 million. Continuously expanding high-speed Internet access is one of the factors driving the market for Anime. Other factors such as increasing use of smartphones are expected to increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for Anime is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.53%.

The global anime market is a subset of the global media and entertainment industry, according to Technavio. Companies providing goods, services, and solutions in the areas of publishing, cable and satellite, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, interactive media and services are included in the parent global media and entertainment market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth during the forecast period have been thoroughly covered in our research report.

Major Anime market trends

Advancing technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as an important trend in the market. Modern technology is being adopted as anime becomes more popular. The most prevalent cutting-edge technology in anime is AI. In anime rendering, AI is utilized to enhance the creation of character-based shots. It automates character animation, camera tracking, motion capture, simulation, rendering, and picture processing. A collection of high-resolution face scans with a range of expressions and AI algorithms are used to process the low-quality face render captured by HD cameras. AI analyses high-resolution facial scans with the necessary expression and low-resolution scans using an algorithm.

Know more about the trends such as improvement in customer satisfaction in the film industry

along with market challenges. Click here to get the sample report!

Anime market customer landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Major market vendors

The market is driven by the presence of several global and regional vendors, such as Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. and Bones Inc. However, consumer demands and preferences are rapidly changing in the global anime market. Changing consumer consumption patterns may have an impact on vendor market performance. Moreover, changing economic conditions also have an impact on end-user living standards, which can affect vendors' businesses.

Learn more about vendors such as Discotek Media., Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd, PA Works Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and other vendors in the market. Click here to get sample reports for more insights!

Here is an Exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Register today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report:

Cosplay Costumes Market : Between 2022 and 2027, the cosplay costumes market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.26%. The market is expected to grow by USD 1,667.34 million. The burgeoning anime and gaming industries, the developing fashion and entertainment sectors such as movie theaters, and the rise of e-commerce platforms all contribute to the market's growth.

Paper Comic Books Market: Between 2022 and 2027, the paper comic books market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.01%. The market is expected to grow by USD 818.03 million. The popularity of TV series and movies, the increasing e-commerce business, and the great public effect of printed publications all contribute to the market's growth.

Don't miss out on critical insights, purchase our report now!

TOC

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio