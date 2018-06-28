Anime Rom-Com 'The Night is Short, Walk On Girl' Hits Big Screens Nationwide for a Two-Night U.S. Premiere This Summer

Tickets for "The Night is Short, Walk On Girl" are available at www.FathomEvents.com or www.NightIsShort.com and participating box offices.

Presented by Fathom Events and GKIDS, "The Night is Short, Walk On Girl," debuts in U.S. cinemas on Tuesday, August 21 with an encore showing on Wednesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates). The film will also receive a limited theatrical release by GKIDS starting Wednesday, August 22. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website and www.NightIsShort.com (theaters and participants are subject to change ). All showings feature the film in its original Japanese language, subtitled in English.

"The Night is Short, Walk On Girl" is a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto. As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as "The Girl with Black Hair" experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife. Simultaneously, she is unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.

"We are proud to introduce the next animated feature in our ongoing partnership with GKIDS," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "'The Night is Short, Walk On Girl,' is a great opportunity for anime fans to experience new content in this space in addition to STUDIO GHIBLI FEST and several of our other anime events."

