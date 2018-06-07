Anime Sailor Moon Set to Hit U.S. Cinemas for Two Special Events in July and August

Tickets for both events are available at www.FathomEvents.com or participating box offices.

Anime fans can catch "Sailor Moon R & S – The Movies" on Saturday, July 28 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. and "Sailor Moon SuperS – The Movie" on Saturday, August 4 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times)

Fathom Events, VIZ Media and Toei Animation partner to present "Sailor Moon R & S – The Movies" and "Sailor Moon SuperS – The Movie" in more than 580 U.S. cinemas. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Naoko Takeuchi's popular manga series Sailor Moon has legions of devoted fans around the globe. "Sailor Moon R" was released in Japan in 1993 and "Sailor Moon S" was released in Japan the following year. These classic films were both directed by Kunihiko Ikuhara and written by Sukehiro Tomita. "Sailor Moon SuperS" was released in Japan in 1995 and was directed by Hiroki Shibata and animated by Toei Animation. It is the third and final film in the Sailor Moon series created by Takeuchi. All the features will be presented uncut and true to the original Japanese version, with English dubbed and subtitled showings also available.

"We are proud to partner again with Toei and VIZ Media to bring this revered anime title to anime devotees nationwide," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Fans in hundreds of cinemas across the nation will be thrilled with these exciting animated titles."

For artwork/photos related to "Sailor Moon R & S – The Movies" and "Sailor Moon SuperS – The Movie," visit the Fathom Events press site.

