Anime.com Launches: A New Platform for Anime Fans

Azuki, a web3 anime company based in Los Angeles, is dedicated to building a decentralized anime brand where the community actively participates in the creation and celebration of anime. Since its inception in 2022, the Azuki community has established over 100 subcommunities, produced thousands of fan artworks and commissioned pieces, and hosted numerous events across the globe. These efforts exemplify a groundbreaking model of community-driven entertainment. Anime.com embodies this ethos by providing interactive experiences that unite the global anime fandom and deepen their engagement with the IPs they love.

"As big anime fans ourselves, we want to create a platform that brings fans closer to the stories and creators they love," said Alex "Zagabond" Xu, CEO at Azuki. "This isn't just about consuming content — it's about immersing yourself in the culture and celebrating anime alongside a passionate community."

Launching its first features, Anime.com invites fans to:

Set Up Customized Profiles : Build expressive, personalized avatars, with more traits to be released.

: Build expressive, personalized avatars, with more traits to be released. Watch the Trailer for Azuki's anime "Enter The Garden: Fractured Reflections" : Prepare for the first watch party with live chat function, set for February 2025 .

: Prepare for the first watch party with live chat function, set for . Buy Digital Collectibles: Fans can purchase blind boxes to unlock limited edition Fractured Reflections digital stickers and avatar traits.

Anime.com also sets itself apart by facilitating direct interactions between fans and creators. During the Fractured Reflections digital premiere, the Azuki producers and art director will join the live chat to connect with fans, discuss the episode, and share behind-the-scenes insights.

By uniting fans and creators in one digital space, Anime.com seeks to propel anime IPs to new heights, fostering a passionate and engaged global community. Visit Anime.com to get an early sneak peek and join the movement that puts fans at the center of the anime universe.

About Anime.com

Anime.com is a digital platform designed to bring anime fans closer to their favorite series and characters through interactive experiences. By combining community engagement, gamification and collectibles, Anime.com offers fans a dynamic way to connect, share, and celebrate their love for anime. Built as a hub for anime culture, the platform fosters a space for discovery, discussion, and engagement, uniting fans worldwide around the stories and worlds they love.

About Azuki

Azuki is a Los Angeles based anime company developing original IPs and enriching the anime fandom experience with blockchain technology. Founded at the intersection of art, technology, and culture, Azuki emphasizes co-creation with its community, ownership of collectibles, and aims to expand anime culture to all corners of the world.

