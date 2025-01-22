AZUKI RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY VISUAL FOR ENTER THE GARDEN "FRACTURED REFLECTIONS"

Azuki

Jan 22, 2025, 20:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuki™ is pleased to share the official "Fractured Reflections" trailer and poster. This is the second-part of a three-part anime anthology series "Enter The Garden," which is produced by anime legend Goro Taniguchi. The episode is set to premiere live in Feb 2025 on Anime.com, a new anime platform designed to connect anime fans with their favorite IPs, and will be available on demand on Azuki's YouTube Channel.

Fracture Reflections Official Key Visual
"Fractured Reflections" tells the story of two sisters, Shao and Raizan, who grow up together in the Alley, relying on each other to survive. But one day, Raizan vanishes. Shao searches for her, but years pass with no success. Then, carrying her sister's sword, Shao stumbles upon a mysterious torii gate and enters the unknown world of the Garden. Watch the trailer here.

"Fractured Reflections" is directed by Yukio Takatsu, series composition by Taku Kishimoto, and the characters are designed by Kazuto Nakazawa.

"Enter The Garden" is produced by Azuki, Dentsu, Qzil.la and IMAGICA Infos.

For more information about Enter The Garden and Azuki, please visit https://www.azuki.com and follow on social media at:

Instagram: @azuki
Twitter: @azuki
YouTube: @azukientertainment

Production Staff:

  • Creative Producer: Goro Taniguchi
  • Director: Yukio Takatsu
  • Series Composition: Taku Kishimoto
  • Character Design: Kazuto Nakazawa
  • Animation Character Design: Haruna Hashimoto
  • Sub Character Design: Masayuki Honda
  • Prop Design: Susumu Mamura
  • Art Directors: Yuki Funagakure, Hideki Nakamura
  • Color Design: Sayoko Noda
  • Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa
  • Music: NOBUYA/MASAHIKO (ROTTENGRAFFTY), MaL (Hoodish Recordings)
  • Cast: Mie Sonozaki (Shao), Takako Honda (Raizan)

ABOUT AZUKI

Azuki is a Los Angeles based company developing original anime IPs and enriching the fandom experience with blockchain technology. Founded at the intersection of art, technology, and culture, Azuki emphasizes co-creation with its community, ownership of collectibles, and aims to expand anime culture to all corners of the world.

https://www.azuki.com/

ABOUT dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

Find out more:
www.dentsu.com
www.group.dentsu.com

ABOUT QZIL.LA

Qzil.la is a content studio that creates new forms of animation production and expression by utilizing the latest technology and digital marketing techniques, as well as high quality Japanese animation.

https://qzil.la/

ABOUT IMAGICA infos

IMAGICA Infos is an information company that focuses on publication, competing on the strength of its planning and editing capabilities.

https://www.infos.inc/

Media Contact:
Elaine Liu
Head of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Azuki

