Animoto Selects Two New Execs to Join the Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create professional marketing videos, recently announced that Kristen Connor and Vivian Sakovich have joined their executive team as Vice President of Experience Design and Vice President of Finance, respectively.

"Both Kristen and Vivian bring unique perspectives we found incredibly valuable for the future and growth of our company," said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. "Their experience, paired with their unmatched skill set, has made them powerful additions to the Animoto executive staff."

Prior to joining Animoto, Ms. Connor served as the Chief Experience Officer at Better Mortgage and Vice President of User Experience at Yodle. Ms. Sakovich has been a finance professional in the tech industry for over 20 years, working with various start-up organizations that have since gone public. Ms. Sakovich has been with Animoto since 2011.

"At Animoto, we're raising our level of design maturity and customer focus across our entire organization. We're excited to deliver a best-in-class user experience at every touchpoint, and it's how we aim to succeed," said Ms. Connor.

As for Ms. Sakovich: "My priority is driving growth and efficiency at Animoto. We're looking at some truly awesome opportunities right now, and I look forward to riding that wave with the team."

Ms. Connor and Ms. Sakovich round out the executive team as the second and third female executives to join, with Animoto continuing to strive for diversity and inclusion across teams. Additionally, Ms. Connor is the company's first LGBTQ executive to join the team.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public Relations Contact

Jessica Rozario-Ospino

jess@animoto.com

Related Links

https://animoto.com

SOURCE Animoto

Related Links

https://animoto.com

