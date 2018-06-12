Animoto Survey Highlights Video Marketing's Popularity on Social Media Amongst Small Business

According to Animoto's survey, Facebook is still leading the way as the social media favorite for small businesses that create marketing videos. Of the small businesses surveyed that create videos for social media, 91 percent plan to create more marketing videos for Facebook in the next 6 months than they have in the last 6 months. Another 74 percent said that was true for Instagram, while 60 percent said the same for YouTube. Overall, two-thirds of small business brands report that video receives more engagement—e.g. likes, shares, comments—than any other form of content on social media.

Animoto's survey also underscores how small business brands are starting to embrace video advertising on Instagram and continue to do so on Facebook. On Facebook's Q4 2017 earnings call, it was announced that there are 2 million active advertisers on Instagram, and the mobile platform saw a 67 percent increase in business profiles between July and November of last year. Facebook is still the leading video advertising platform for small business brands, according to Animoto's survey, with 63 percent of respondents having paid to advertise a video on Facebook. Instagram is starting to emerge as a video advertising hub for small business brands as well, with 29 percent of respondents having placed spend against an Instagram marketing video.

Small business marketing on social media:

85 percent of small business brands surveyed reported that social media has gotten them a new client or customer

66 percent reported that video received more engagement (likes, shares, comments) than any other form of content

Instagram emerging as a marketing video hub:

73 percent said Instagram is important to their business

74 percent said they plan on creating more videos for Instagram in the next 6 months than they have in the last 6 months

29 percent have paid to advertise a video on Instagram

57 percent have posted on Instagram Stories in the last 30 days

Facebook is still the video king:

50 percent of respondents said Facebook is their most important social media channel

91 percent said that they plan on creating a greater number of videos for Facebook in the next six months than they have in the last six months

63 percent have paid to advertise their video on Facebook

43 percent of them primarily use the Boost button



57 percent of them primarily use Facebook Ads Manager

"In a crowded social media landscape, small businesses want to make sure that the time they do spend on their social media marketing makes a difference. Video is the obvious choice for small business marketers needing to create a brand-building presence on social media. Never before have small businesses had the ability to take very simple content like photos and video clips and transform them into a marketing video that draws attention. We have seen so many of our customers become successful video advertisers and video publishers on social media—especially when their videos are optimized for the social experience on mobile by leveraging features like square aspect ratio," said Jason Hsiao, the co-founder and Chief Video Officer of Animoto.

Methodology:

Animoto surveyed Animoto small business customers that have created a video in the last six months and indicated that they use Animoto videos for their social media marketing. The web-based survey was fielded April 23, 2018 through April 30, 2018 with a sample size of 308.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

