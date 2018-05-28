Anionic Surfactants Market Worth 20.10 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Anionic Surfactants Market by Type (LAS, Lignosulfonates, AES/FAS, Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates, Sarcosinates, Alpha Olefin Sulfonates, Phosphate Esters), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Oil & Gas, Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is estimated at USD 16.36 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20.10 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Anionic surfactants are widely used in cleaning and related products such as detergents, soaps, cleaners, shampoos, and hand washes. These are among the largest application areas of surfactants due to which anionic surfactants account for the majority of share of the overall surfactants market. The rising number of applications in home care, personal care, oil & gas, construction, textiles, agriculture, and food processing industries is driving the Anionic Surfactants Market. The growing demand for detergents and cosmetics is also driving the market.

Home care application accounted for the largest share in 2017.

The home care segment is projected to be the largest market for anionic surfactants from 2017 to 2022, owing to the rapid growth of the chemical industry in Asia Pacific. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, rising living standards, flexible government taxation policies, rapid technological advancements in products, and product offerings by major international and domestic players at competitive prices are few of the major factors driving the market for chemicals. This, in turn, is driving the Anionic Surfactants Market in the home care application.

Lignosulfonates is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Anionic Surfactants Market.

Lignosulfonates are widely used in the construction industry as a concrete additive. The construction industry is witnessing high growth in almost all the regions such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as China, India, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, among others. The growth in the housing and infrastructure sectors (hotels, stadium, and restaurants) in Asia Pacific is contributing to the demand for lignosulfonates in the region.

Asia Pacific was the largest Anionic Surfactants Market in 2017.

In Asia Pacific, China was the largest market for anionic surfactants in 2017, wherein the market is driven by demand from industries such as home care, personal care, oil & gas, construction, and textiles, among others. The market players are undertaking various technological developments and expansions to meet the increasing demand and enhance profit margins. The market in this region has promising growth potential owing to the availability of low-cost raw materials. The presence of vast manufacturing industry, which includes textiles, paints, oil & gas, chemicals, cosmetics, and detergents, is also expected to drive the market in the region.

The global Anionic Surfactants Market has a large number of market players; however, the market is led by some major players, such as AkzoNobel (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), Evonik (Germany), Croda International (US), Stepan Company (US), Huntsman (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), and Galaxy Surfactants (India), among others.

