AnitaB.org Receives Donation From Craig Newmark Philanthropies

BELMONT, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting, inspiring, and guiding women in computing, has received a donation of $100,000.00 from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, led by Craigslist founder, Craig Newmark.

Craig Newmark Philanthropies has committed that half of the grant will be allocated to AnitaB.org PitcHER™ program, an entrepreneurial pitch competition where top ten finalists compete for numerous grants at the Grace Hopper Celebration. The rest of the grant will support the Tech Journey Scholarship Fund, which currently allocates financial resources to technology students, who are facing unprecedented obstacles posed by COVID-19.

"On behalf of AnitaB.org, I am incredibly grateful for this donation and the support that Craig Newmark has shown our organization," said AnitaB.org President and CEO, Brenda Darden Wilkerson. "This contribution will enable us to continue to identify, support and cultivate the next generation of women technologists while advancing our mission of funding great ideas that will make our world a better place."

"We are proud to support AnitaB.org in their mission of empowering women and driving inclusive technology across the sector and around the world," said Craig Newmark, founder of Craig Newmark Foundation and Craigslist. "AnitaB.org is doing the hard work and is focused on creating an equitable and inclusive future, where the people who imagine and build technology truly mirrors the societies for whom they build it."

For more information about AnitaB.org, visit www.anitab.org. For information on PitcHER™, please visit: https://ghc.anitab.org/programs-and-awards/pitcher/

