Call for Participation: Grace Hopper Celebration 2024 Invites Change-Makers and Thought Leaders to Shape the Future of Tech

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org is excited to announce that the call for speaker participation is currently open for Grace Hopper Celebration 2024 (GHC 24), the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists. This process reflects the organization's mission to amplify diverse voices and advance inclusion in tech. Tech industry and workplace culture leaders are encouraged to submit proposals for speaking engagements at GHC 24 (in-person and the virtual experience) and GHC 24 Open Source Day before the deadline of March 20, 2024. This is a unique opportunity to share expertise, insights, and innovations with a global audience and will take place October 8-11, 2024, in Philadelphia. This marks the event's inaugural gathering in a city celebrated for its cultural diversity and historical significance.

"GHC 24 is where our community's power turns into action, driving the tech industry toward an inclusive and equitable future; it serves as a platform for changemakers, including those from all intersectional identities such as gender, race, ability, sexual orientation, socio-economic background, to share their unique perspectives and spark meaningful discussions. GHC 24 is an invitation for speakers to be part of a bold conversation, where their voices will shape the future and culture of tech," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org.

DEFINE YOUR IMPACT ON TECH

The GHC 24 Call for Participation welcomes speakers to contribute across various session formats designed to accommodate diverse speaking styles and topics, allowing for seamless participation whether in person or online. From facilitating workshops to participating in panel discussions, speakers can engage with attendees in a format that best suits their content and speaking experience.

Based on feedback collected from GHC 23 attendees, speakers should craft their sessions to address advancing inclusion and diversity in the tech workforce, sharing technical knowledge and trends, promoting interpersonal and technical skill development, or fostering connection building for women and non-binary technologists.

The GHC 24 program will feature tracks covering a wide range of topics, with additional speaking positions being added for the Job Seekers and Senior to C-Suite tracks.

Technology: AI / ML, Beauty, Energy, Security, Machines, Public Interest/Gov't, Health & Wellness, Media, Marketing & Creativity, Product, Startups, Finance, DevOps, Web Development, Data

AI / ML, Beauty, Energy, Security, Machines, Public Interest/Gov't, Health & Wellness, Media, Marketing & Creativity, Product, Startups, Finance, DevOps, Web Development, Data Culture: Self-Care in Digital Age, Digital Social Movements, Pay Equity & Transparency, Menstrual Justice, Digital Citizenship, Inclusive Language, Tech for Social Good, Mental Health in Tech

Self-Care in Digital Age, Digital Social Movements, Pay Equity & Transparency, Menstrual Justice, Digital Citizenship, Inclusive Language, Tech for Social Good, Mental Health in Tech Career Transitions: Returnship, Long Term Career Strategy, From non-Technical to Technical, Shifting Industries, Digital Branding – how to communicate your shift, Individual Contributor to Manager

Returnship, Long Term Career Strategy, From non-Technical to Technical, Shifting Industries, Digital Branding – how to communicate your shift, Individual Contributor to Manager Work Reimagined: DEIB, Tech & Social Impact, Entrepreneurship, Creating Inclusive Work Environments, Addressing Bias, Inclusive Tech Organizations

DEIB, Tech & Social Impact, Entrepreneurship, Creating Inclusive Work Environments, Addressing Bias, Inclusive Tech Organizations Job Seeker's Toolkit: Resume, Hiring Insights & Trends, Salary Negotiation, Career Storytelling, Recruiter POV, Networking Strategies

Resume, Hiring Insights & Trends, Salary Negotiation, Career Storytelling, Recruiter POV, Networking Strategies Senior to C-Suite: Spheres of Influence, Tech Policy Advocacy, C-Level Playbook for Gen AI, New C-role's First 90 Days, Strategies for Board Leadership, Hybrid Work Leadership

Spheres of Influence, Tech Policy Advocacy, C-Level Playbook for Gen AI, New C-role's First 90 Days, Strategies for Board Leadership, Hybrid Work Leadership GHC 24 Open Source Day: All-day code-a-thon tailored for innovators and leaders in open source

EMPOWERMENT THROUGH LEADERSHIP

GHC 24 speakers have a unique opportunity to drive change and propel the tech industry toward a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. Speakers receive complimentary registration and the chance to empower future technologists, connect with like-minded professionals, highlight their achievements, showcase their thought leadership, and contribute to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the tech industry.

Past speakers have commented on their positive experiences as a GHC thought leader:

"The opportunity to be a Grace Hopper Celebration speaker transformed my career in tech. I was able to share my story and journey as a first-generation immigrant woman from the Fiji Islands to a Fortune 100 tech company, build my network, develop my public speaking skills, create my personal brand, and become an AnitaB.org mentor to help other women and non-binary technologists." – Allison S. Prasad, Ph.D.

"Speaking at GHC is more than sharing my technical journey or technical knowledge; it allows me to inspire and to spark the passion in the next generation of female leaders. It's a joy to know I'm being a catalyst for change, enlightening others' paths, while also being inspired by others. Empowerment is truly contagious." – Lucrecia Krause, HPE, Enterprise Solutions Architect.

For more information and to apply, visit ghc.anitab.org/become-a-speaker. The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

To stay updated on the latest news, access the agenda, and learn more about the event, please visit ghc.anitab.org.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women and non-binary technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies.

For more information about AnitaB.org and the full roster of programs that our social enterprise offers to help women and non-binary technologists, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations, visit AnitaB.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org .

