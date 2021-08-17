AnitaB.org Receives Donation From Craig Newmark Philanthropies

BELMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, the global non-profit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, today announced it has received a donation of $150,000 from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the foundation led by craigslist Founder Craig Newmark.

The donation made by Craig Newmark Philanthropies will benefit three priorities of AnitaB.org. The first benefits AnitaB.org's Open Source Day, an all-day hackathon, including workshops, in which participants of all skill levels learn about open-source while contributing to projects designed to solve real world problems. This funding will also benefit AnitaB.org's Virtual Grace Hopper Celebration (vGHC), the world's largest gathering of women technologists, taking place September 27-October 1, with a Veterans in Technology Networking Lounge. This portion of the fund will also provide scholarships to veterans during vGHC. The final portion of the funds will support AnitaB.org's Membership Program with scholarships.

This donation comes on the heels of another sizable donation Craig Newmark Philanthropies made to AnitaB.org in October 2020.

"We are extremely grateful for the support Craig Newmark has shown our organization once again this year," said AnitaB.org President and CEO Brenda Darden Wilkerson. "This contribution could not be more needed or timely as women technologists are disproportionately feeling the impact of the pandemic on their careers. These funds will be strategically deployed to various AnitaB.org programs that will help support and cultivate women in technology during this critical moment in time."

"AnitaB.org is creating the programs and support systems that are truly driving inclusive technology," said Craig Newmark, Founder of Craig Newmark Philanthropies and craigslist. "With this donation, we know more women can gain a more secure footing in the technology industry and ultimately thrive there."

For more information on how to support and donate to AnitaB.org, please visit: anitab.org/donate

Press Contact: Marielena Santana, The Sway Effect

[email protected]

+1 (212) 920-0035

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists, and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women technologists in more than 50 countries, and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AnitaB.org, visit anitab.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and on Instagram at @anitab_org .

SOURCE AnitaB.org

Related Links

https://anitab.org

