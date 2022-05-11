AnitaB.org Releases Shocking Report Focused on Women and Non-Binary Technologists

The annual report reveals startling inequities still exist in the tech industry while AnitaB.org calls for sweeping systemic changes

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, the global non-profit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, released its 2021 Technical Equity Experience Survey (TechEES) report focusing on women and non-binary technologist's experiences in the technology ecosystem.

The annual TechEES report provides insights into the lived experiences of technologists and perceptions of equity in their workplaces and schools globally. The central finding of the 2021 TechEES report is that, since 2019 and 2020, tech experiences have worsened for all marginalized genders and are increasingly worse when the data are disaggregated by intersectional identities. The report contains responses from 1,902 individuals, detailing their experiences ranging from interpersonal, internal, and professional outcomes.

"It's painfully apparent from the report that the technology sector has a diversity, equity, and inclusion problem. Many of the most effective people moving the needle towards diversity in tech are not technologists and that needs to change," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "Some of the best evangelists I know are sociologists and educators with a vision of positively impacting people. We need to tap into leaders within and outside of the industry to focus on equitable solutions, not two or three years in the future – the stage is set and the time is now."

2021 key findings:

Only 55.1% of women and non-binary technologists feel like they are being paid fairly for the work they do.

of women and non-binary technologists respondents report experiencing some form of discrimination. Gender harassment has increased by 23.2% since 2019 for women and non-binary technologists.

since 2019 for women and non-binary technologists. Students in tech are experiencing sexual harassment at higher rates than technologists in the workplace at 57% vs. 33% .

. Racial/ethnic harassment increased by 30.3% since 2019 for women and non-binary technologists of color.

since 2019 for women and non-binary technologists of color. Only 63.5% of all women and non-binary technologists report a sense of belonging at work.

of all women and non-binary technologists report a sense of belonging at work. Just 63.2% of women and non-binary technologists see themselves working at their current place of work a year from now.

"At AnitaB.org, we believe that we must measure the comprehensive impacts of what women and non-binary technologists experience to be able to bend the arc of a diverse technology ecosystem towards inclusion," said Lucia Hicks-Williams, Chief Operating Officer at AnitaB.org. "We challenge ourselves and our peer technologists and leaders to be bold in our actions, empowered by data-centric, experiential yardsticks like this report."

Each year AnitaB.org invites individuals of all genders – aged 18 and over – to participate in the survey during the annual Grace Hopper Celebration . The survey strives to strengthen intersectional experiences in tech by providing companies, organizations, and institutions feedback on areas of improvement.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AnitaB.org, visit anitab.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org .

