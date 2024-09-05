AnitaB.org Welcomes Viola Davis and America Ferrera as Guest Speakers for Grace Hopper Celebration 2024

Grace Hopper Celebration boasts a speaker lineup advocating for diversity and empowerment in tech

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hopper Celebration 2024 (GHC 24), the world's largest gathering of women and nonbinary technologists, will offer attendees opportunities to hear from some of the most highly respected change-makers of our time, from Oct. 8-11, 2024. Held in Philadelphia and virtually, the Celebration will feature a fierce lineup of guest speakers, including artist, activist, producer, philanthropist, and New York Times Best-selling Author, Viola Davis and actor, activist, director, producer, and U.N. Global Goodwill Ambassador for IOM, America Ferrera. These champions of underrepresented communities will discuss a variety of topics, including how to make positive change within your profession and use identity as a superpower.

Organized by AnitaB.org , GHC aims to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry by providing a platform for building relationships; connecting with the larger community; growing technical, career, and culture skills; and celebrating the achievements of women and nonbinary individuals in technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome America Ferrera and Viola Davis to GHC 24," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and CEO of AnitaB.org. "Their powerful voices and unwavering commitment to advocating for gender and racial equality will provide invaluable insights and inspiration to our community. Their presence will energize and empower our attendees to drive meaningful change and foster an inclusive tech industry."

America Ferrera

Ferrera will open the plenary session at GHC 24. In a conversation with Wilkerson, she will share learnings from her dynamic career and activism, encouraging attendees to embrace their unique identities and strengths to make a meaningful impact in their communities and professions.

Ferrera is celebrated for her roles in "Ugly Betty," "Superstore," and the recent blockbuster "Barbie." She is also set to make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Erika Sánchez's novel "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter."

Beyond her film and television career, she is a dedicated activist, having co-founded organizations like Poderistas and HARNESS. Ferrera is a founding investor in Angel City Football Club, a National Women's Soccer League team, and has been recognized for her efforts to leverage art and storytelling to power change. She's been involved in various initiatives aimed at empowering women and underrepresented communities in all fields.

Viola Davis

Davis will close out GHC 24 with a moderated conversation with Wilkerson, where she will discuss the strength that comes from community, the power of unity, and creating opportunities for women and minorities. Drawing from her experiences as a trailblazing actress and advocate, Davis will provide attendees with valuable advice on how to overcome obstacles and drive change in their own careers.

"In a world where each journey is uniquely our own, there are experiences that resonate universally, including the barriers we face on the path to our dreams," said Davis. "As an entertainer and entrepreneur, I've witnessed the incredible impact of perseverance, courage, and community. GHC embodies this spirit in the tech industry, standing together to overcome obstacles and forge a more diverse, inclusive, and brighter future for all."

Davis is a critically revered artist, activist, producer, philanthropist, and New York Times best-selling author. Davis has earned EGOT status through her Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and multi-Tony Award wins. She was honored in 2017 by Time 100 as one of the world's most influential people and, in 2022, was honored with the Public Counsel's William O Douglas Award for her commitment to social justice causes. Davis has partnered with multiple programs to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States.

In 2012, Davis and her husband Julius Tennon founded their production company, JuVee Productions, with its focus on giving a voice to the voiceless through strong, impactful narratives. JuVee creates scripted and non-scripted television, film, documentary, theater, and digital immersive content for global audiences. It remains at the forefront of innovation, while developing and producing a library of socially relevant entertainment, defined by inclusion. A graduate of The Julliard School, Davis received an Honorary Doctorate during its 109th Commencement Ceremony and she also holds Honorary Doctorates from her alma mater, Rhode Island College, and the University of Rhode Island. She has been involved in the creation of ALTR, a personal development app tailored to the Black community, and ShoulderUp, a movement that elevates women and invests in women-founded and women-led businesses in media, tech, and sports entertainment.

Spots for GHC 24 are filling up quickly, and women and nonbinary technologists are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible. Virtual attendees can look forward to livestreaming all GHC 24 speakers and sessions through the online platform in real time. Click here to choose your participation option and complete the registration process.

For more information about GHC 24, please visit ghc.anitab.org . For media inquiries or to request a press pass, contact [email protected] .

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women and nonbinary individuals in technical fields, as well as organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. Our social enterprise supports women in technical fields, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations. A full roster of programs helps women grow, learn, and develop their highest potential.

