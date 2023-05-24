ANITTA TO BRING BRAZILIAN FLAIR TO THE 2023 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW BY PEPSI®

- PEPSI REVEALS THE AWARD-WINNING POP SENSATION WILL CO-HEADLINE ITS UNMISSABLE ANNUAL 'KICK OFF SHOW' ALONGSIDE AFROBEATS STAR BURNA BOY -

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- #PepsiKickOffShow - Pepsi® and UEFA are excited to announce that Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi on June 10th, joining GRAMMY-award winner Burna Boy for an unmissable entertainment spectacle at the biggest annual sporting event in the world.

Following a record-breaking year that included the release of her fifth studio album 'Versions Of Me' and earning a GRAMMY nomination for "Best New Artist", the 'Envolver' sensation will bring her renowned high-energy pop production to Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium to perform for millions of fans tuning in around the world, just moments before the biggest fixture in club football gets underway.

To further build hype for the highly anticipated performance, Pepsi have released an energetic short film titled " The Prep " which brings Anitta and Burna Boy together in classic Pepsi style. In the film, we hear Burna Boy's "It's Plenty" and Anitta's "Envolver" as each artist prepares for an epic Kick Off Show performance in their respective football-style dressing rooms, before emerging into the iconic UEFA Champions League tunnel and walking side-by-side into a spine-tingling, sold-out stadium.

Anitta commented: "I'm so excited that the news is finally out! I'm delighted to be performing at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi and I can't wait to co-headline alongside Burna Boy. We're going to bring an unmissable show to fans in the stadium and around the world, so make sure to tune in on June 10th - you won't want to miss this!"

For the first-time ever, Pepsi is also giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the show-stopping performance via the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge, which was launched in March and encouraged fans to show off their best ball skills and dance moves. Watch the video here .

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi's Senior Director of Global Marketing, added: "Each year, we are proud to work with the biggest and most exciting names in music to provide first-class entertainment moments for fans around the world. This year's 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi will be co-headlined by global superstars Anitta and Burna Boy - two artists who embody our 'Thirsty For More' philosophy, which celebrates people's thirst for life - and we're excited to see fans actively being part of this unmissable show via the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge. It's going to be a truly fantastic spectacle!"

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein commented: "This season's spectacle promises to be unforgettable, with an exciting line-up of artists set to take the stage ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul. We're proud of our longstanding partnership with Pepsi, which enables us to bring even more excitement to fans and we are looking forward to sharing this season's UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show by Pepsi with everyone."

This is the seventh year that Pepsi and UEFA have marked the Champions League Final with an epic music performance that showcases the most exciting artists in the world, and unites football and music fans through one unmissable entertainment spectacle. The Kick Off Show by Pepsi will air in over 200 countries and territories globally, just minutes before the stand-out fixture of the club football calendar commences, and is the embodiment of Pepsi's 'Thirsty For More' global platform.

Fans can tune in to watch the Kick Off Show via their local broadcaster and through the official UEFA YouTube and TikTok channels. With one more special guest set to be announced in the lead up to the final, fans are encouraged to stay in-the-know by following Pepsi on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook.

#PEPSIKICKOFFSHOW

About the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi

Since its inauguration in 2016, Pepsi has brought live global music talent to the world's most watched annual sporting event, evolving the UEFA Champions League Final into a truly global entertainment platform. This year's show will be brought to fans by platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer Burna Boy, who will perform following a record-breaking year and the release of his sixth studio album, Love, Damini. Pepsi has a rich heritage in football entertainment and has long-championed the freshest global talent - both on and off the pitch. So, who better to co-headline the UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show by Pepsi than Grammy award winner, Burna Boy? The biggest Nigerian artist of our generation.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Anitta

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Grammy-nominated global superstar Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. As the biggest global female popstar to come from Brazil, she has amassed over 64 million Instagram followers and nearly 17 million YouTube subscribers, garnering more than 6 billion views. Anitta recently became a first time Grammy nominee in the "Best New Artist" category and has also been named among the world's 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard.

Anitta's first single of 2022, "Boys Don't Cry," became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta's record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She also released her latest album Versions of Me in April 2022. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It now has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. In August, she released the highly anticipated single "Lobby" featuring Missy Elliott with a music video for the song which has amassed over 11 million views on YouTube. This summer, she won a 2022 MTV Music Video Award® in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver," further making history and earning her second Guinness World Record as the "first Brazilian solo artist to win the MTV VMA for Best Latin (female)." The win followed an explosive performance by Anitta, who made her VMA broadcast performance debut with "Envolver."

In April of 2021, Anitta released her hit "Girl From Rio", which was her first single to hit Top 40 radio in the US. Before that she released "Fuego" with DJ Snake and Sean Paul, "Loco" and "Me Gusta" featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers which popped off as one of her biggest smashes yet with 350 million-plus streams. These tracks combined eclipsed a billion streams before the album was even released. At the end of 2021, Anitta released "Envolver," which reached the #1 spot on the Global Spotify 200 chart, earning Anitta her first Guinness World Record as the "first Latin solo artist to reach number one on Global Spotify."

In July 2013, she released her self-titled first album, Anitta, which consisted of 14 new tracks, most of which were written by her. Anitta's second album, Ritmo Perfeito, was released in July 2014, followed by her third album, Bang, in 2016. Her fourth album, Kisses, was released in April 2019 and marked Anitta's first trilingual album with songs in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. Kisses was nominated for "Best Urban Album'' at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY® Awards. In 2019, she also won "Best Female Artist" at the Latin AMAs. Starting in 2014, Anitta was named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years.

